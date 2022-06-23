ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Get Ready for Fireworks in MoCo - July 2 and 4

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County will host two Independence Day fireworks displays this year, one on Saturday, July 2 and the other on Monday, July 4. "It’s great to be able to gather again and enjoy the fireworks and celebrations," said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. "I know they have been missed by so...

rockvillenights.com

Rockville and Montgomery County fireworks displays 2022 - Where to watch fireworks

Who needs the hassle of riding Metro downtown, or getting caught up in the Independence Day traffic, when there are many other fireworks shows right here in Montgomery County - most private - that can be viewed from nearby parking lots. Just remember not to trespass on private property. If you are within two blocks of a professional fireworks launch site, consider wearing hearing protection to avoid developing tinnitus or hearing loss, especially for children.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Happening Today: Pride in the Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring

In honor of Pride Month, Montgomery County will host its second annual Pride in the Plaza, a free, outdoor LGBTQ+ pride festival on Sunday, June 26 from noon to 8p.m. in Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring. Pride in the Plaza will feature food, music, an LGBTQ+ focused resource and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Free summer lunches being offered to students in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Free summer lunches will be offered to children at select library branches in Prince George's County from June 27 to August 12. The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System will be partnering with Prince George’s County Public Schools to make healthy meals available for children up to the age of 18.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Executive To Announce Free Meals For Students, Families

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County will soon begin offering students and their families free meal options, according to government officials. There will be several opportunities to access free meals this summer, officials said. “During the school year, many of our children in Howard County receive free or reduced-price meals, but when school is out in the summer, our children and families relying on those meals still need options,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said. “Plus, as we’re seeing the costs of groceries increase, it’s making it harder for folks in our community to make ends meet. We are working together in Howard County to make sure families don’t go hungry this summer.” Ball will join school officials and community members to announce the plan for providing free meals on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Laurel Woods Elementary School in Laurel, Maryland.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Progress at Rockville’s Upcoming Wegmans in Twinbrook Quarter

Work continues on Phase One of Twinbrook Quarter, the upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. It includes residential, office and commercial space, and will include Montgomery County’s second Wegmans. According to an update from Reimagine Twinbrook, below grade concrete...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Executive Elrich Unveils New ‘Welcome to Burtonsville’ Sign

Montgomery County Executive Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Tom Hucker and Will Jawando today joined with other County officials to unveil one of two newly installed “Welcome to Burtonsville” signs. The County’s Department of Housing and Community Affairs’ Neighborhood Revitalization Section facilitated installation of the signs in the community in the northeastern part of the County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Discounted Tickets Available for County Pools for Monday, July 4

Tickets to Montgomery County Recreation’s seven outdoor pools this year are available online for pre-purchase. Tickets for the holiday on Monday, July 4, are now available. Tickets are available at a discounted rate of $5 per person. Online tickets will be available for purchase through midnight on Friday, July 1. Regular gate admission will be available at full cost on Monday, July 4.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Things to Do This Week: June 27-30

Flip Circus. Join the magic and wonder of Fl!P Circus, a world-class circus like no other! Small in the outside, big in the inside, Fl!P promises to be a show for the entire family. $45.00. 7:30 p.m. Flip Circus – Arundel Mills, Hanover. The Roaming Gnome Scavenger Hunt. Garden...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken opening new Rockville location (Photos)

Is opening a new Rockville location. It will be at 718-B Rockville Pike, next to Roy Rogers. This sets up a battle royale of chicken sandwiches, with Roy's famous Gold Rush Chicken Sandwich. Hangry Joe's is expanding rapidly in Montgomery County, with a location in Wheaton, and another opening soon at Travilah Square in Rockville.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. installs new flood sensor at Rockville apartment where 19-year-old died

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from September 1, 2021. Montgomery County officials unveiled new technology to alert residents sooner of potentially dangerous flooding. On Friday, the county showcased its expanded early warning Flood Sensor Program, with 35 solar-powered sensors, including one to be installed at the Rock Creek Woods Apartments in Rockville, where a 19-year-old man drowned last year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Minimum Wage Set to Increase This Friday in Montgomery County

Montgomery County minimum wage will increases on Friday, July 1 to $15.65 for all large employers. Full details below per the Montgomery County Government:. The minimum wage will again increase in Montgomery County on July 1. Sponsored by then-County Council member Marc Elrich and signed into legislation on Nov. 17, 2017, Bill 28-17 raises the minimum wage incrementally each July 1.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

BayWoods of Annapolis: Tred Avon Apartment

“A luxurious waterfront community – Live on the Chesapeake Bay.”. BayWoods 2000 sq. ft. Tred Avon Apartment, featuring 12 foot high ceilings, walk through kitchen, and full den. BayWoods features the largest 2 bedroom apartments in the Senior Living market. Come see. BayWoods of Annapolis 7101 Bay Front Drive,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Collision With Rollover Friday Night in Fairland

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision that caused a vehicle to roll over onto its roof a little before 9:45pm on Sunday night in the area of Stravinsky Terrace and Brahms Avenue in the Fairland area, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer.
FAIRLAND, MD
mymcmedia.org

MCM Wins 7 Emmys Including Community Service Award

Montgomery Community Media took home seven Emmys — including the prestigious Community Service Award — Saturday evening at the the 64th annual Emmy Awards organized by the National Academy of Arts & Sciences, National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter. The event was held at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Rockville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Weekly

New Bridge Links WB&A Trails

It’s “huge,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. It’s “fantastic,” said Jon Korin, president of Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Local officials were praising the latest step in connecting a recreational trail from Anne Arundel County to Prince George’s County....
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Exclusive Look: $39M Mansion Is DC Area's Most Expensive Home

A mansion in McLean, Virginia, is the most expensive home on the market in the D.C. area, priced at $39 million. News4 got an exclusive look inside. The estate known as The Cliffs boasts 33,000 square feet of indoor space that includes eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, seven half-bathrooms, a professional basketball court and a kitchen that chef José Andrés helped design.
MCLEAN, VA
hillrag.com

Register for Tuesday’s Job Fair at Arena Stage

Disrict residents are invited to participate in a job fair on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Arena Stage from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. But registration is required!. Candidates will have the opportunity to connect directly with employers from the following organizations:. Southwest Business Improvement District (SWBID) and;. The event...
WASHINGTON, DC
mommypoppins.com

12 Great Summer Day Trips From DC for Families

With all of its world-class museums, great parks and playgrounds, historic sites, and other kid-friendly tourist attractions, Washington, DC is a travel destination unto itself. Still, there are times—especially during the sweltering summer—when families want to get out and explore something other than the nation’s capital. Fortunately, there are so many great summer day trips from DC that will help families escape the heat and make memories together.
WASHINGTON, DC

