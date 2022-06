As most everyone knows by now, the United States Supreme Court has issued two of it’s most substantial rulings in years this week on both the issue of gun rights and abortion rights. As has been the case many times recently under such circumstances the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Memorial Bridge in downtown Westport will again be the scene of a protest demonstration. In light of the passion of both sides of each issue it is more likely than not that there will be a large number of demonstrators. The even is on Sunday,June 26th beginning at 11:00 AM. Those heading to downtown Westport that day should be prepared for some possible congestion.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO