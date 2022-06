Syracuse, N.Y. -- The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. across New York for Tuesday’s primary elections. In Onondaga County, the ballots will be short. Democrats will chose among three people for both their candidate for governor and for lieutenant governor. Republican voters will pick among four people who want to be the GOP gubernatorial candidate. (See names below.)

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO