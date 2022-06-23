ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The fight is on! Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is CONFIRMED for August 6 at Madison Square Garden with the grudge match finally announced after 'The Problem Child' issued his bitter rival a final 24-hour ultimatum

By Matt Davies For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul will go head-to-head at Madison Square Garden, New York, on August 6, it was announced on Thursday afternoon.

The pair were set to square off in December last year, before Fury pulled out after sustaining a broken rib and a chest infection in the build-up to the bout.

Paul, who instead moved to 5-0 as he knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in spectacular fashion, previously insisted he would not give the Briton another chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6AAl_0gJn3qNN00
Tommy Fury (pictured) has finally put pen to paper and signed a contract to fight Jake Paul
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LEo2i_0gJn3qNN00
Fury pulled out of a December match against the American (pictured) with a chest infection

Paul announced in May he would be returning to the ring in August, with Amanda Serrano - who he promotes - also on the bill. The YouTuber-turned boxer then gave no indication as to who the opponent would be.

Fury on Thursday revealed he has finally put pen to paper ahead of the eagerly-anticipated showdown, however, stating: 'Just to let you all know, the fight on August 6 is going ahead, the contract has been signed.

'After weeks and weeks of waiting for Jake Paul to sign up to the drugs testing - and potentially putting the fight at risk - he's finally signed up to the drug testing.

'We've agreed a contract that we're happy with, so the fight is going ahead and I'll see you August 6.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5KNO_0gJn3qNN00
Fury's announcement comes less than 24 hours after Paul handed him a final ultimatum
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31jKJV_0gJn3qNN00

The bout was officially confirmed shortly after, with Paul tweeting: 'Okay people he grew a set overnight.

'It’s official, I'm taking this little Fury’s head off. Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.'

The official announcement came less than 24 hours after Paul handed Fury a final ultimatum, with 'The Problem Child' taking to social media to suggest his counterpart was once again in danger of missing out on the fight.

Paul tweeted: 'Tommy Fury, you pulled out last year. Then you agree to fight me now, but your dad is trying to pull you out again?

'We've given you everything you asked for — $2million purse, VADA testing, tampons.

'You have 24 hours to clear this up or I will never give you this opportunity again.'

The fight will be promoted by Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, with a launch event scheduled for next Wednesday in New York. Tickets will go on sale on the same day. It will be shown on Showtime Boxing in America, with no UK broadcaster yet announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kK7mf_0gJn3qNN00
Fury laboured to a six-round points victory over Daniel Bocianski in his most recent outing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nD3Q_0gJn3qNN00
Paul, meanwhile, claimed a stunning knockout win over former UFC star Tyron Woodley 

The bout will be Fury's second of 2022, having laboured to a six-round points victory over the little-known Daniel Bocianski in April to move 8-0.

Paul, meanwhile, has not fought since his stunning knockout win over Woodley in December last year.

It was his second successive victory over the American, moving him to 5-0 having also beaten YouTuber AnEsonGib, former basketball player Nate Robinson, and MMA fighter Ben Askren.

Serrano, who fell marginally short in her undisputed clash against Katie Taylor in April, will take on Brenda Carabajal.

