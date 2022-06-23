ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hero pilot averts disaster by spotting Peppa Pig balloon floating across runway at Manchester airport

By Claudia Aoraha For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A pilot averted a disaster at Manchester Airport after he spotted a Peppa Pig balloon floating across the runway just before aircrafts were set to take off and land.

The 3ft pink inflatable - depicting children's cartoon character Peppa - was caught drifting across the tarmac by an eagle-eyed pilot, who had just landed on a flight from Portugal.

Emergency crews dashed to the runway and raced around for 15 minutes in a bid to catch the novelty balloon, according to witnesses.

Dad-of-two Glen Ramsey, 49, captured the dramatic moment he spotted blow-up Peppa on camera, while watching planes land with his son 13-year-old Olly from the airport's viewing park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVh1W_0gJn3pUe00
This is the moment the Peppa Pig balloon was spotted on the runway by dad-of-two Glen Ramsey, who had been watching planes with his son Olly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eb5gE_0gJn3pUe00
The 3ft inflatable of Peppa Pig (stock image) was spotted 'walking' across the runway at Manchester Airport

The shocked plane spotter said that it really looked like Peppa Pig was walking across the runway - because the balloon had legs.

He said the balloon of the kid's cartoon would have damaged the engine if the pilot had not have spotted it and made the urgent radio call.

Stunned Glen told The Sun: 'Suddenly an airside assistance truck and a fire engine drove on to the tarmac to catch it. The fire engine then drove up and down the runway a few times, I think just checking for anything else.

'You couldn't make it up. The balloon drifted across the two runways. At first it was funny, but then as the plane came around I started to wonder if I should call the police.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lknEq_0gJn3pUe00
The floating Peppa Pig balloon was spotted by a Jet2 pilot who had landed in Manchester Airport (stock image) from Faro, Portugal

Glen added that he felt 'relieved' when the Jet2 pilot spotted the novelty balloon drifting across the runway just after his plane's descent.

The captain had landed in Manchester from Faro, Portugal, at 2pm and spotted Peppa floating about.

He contacted air traffic control and alerted them to the potential danger on the runway.

Glen, Middlewich, Cheshire, said there is a kids' play area at the viewing tower, which is where he believes the balloon drifted from.

He added there were groups of schoolkids on a trip in the area - and believes the Peppa balloon may have drifted over from them.

Manchester Airport has been contacted for comment.

