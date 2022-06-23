ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers for massive $40MILLION Powerball jackpot are revealed

By Ashley Nickel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

This week's Powerball jackpot numbers have been revealed.

The numbers for The Lott Powerball draw 1363 on Thursday worth $40million were drawn on Channel 7 at 8.30pm.

Thursday's winning numbers were: 7, 31, 10, 9, 2, 22, and 35.

There were no division one winners that took home the jackpot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ihu93_0gJn3or900
One lucky division two winner won $654,795.05 in Thursday night's Powerball lotto draw

One lucky division two winner won $654,795.05, 74 division three winners won $5,407.45 each, 1419 division four winners won $512.70 each and 3409 people won $160.05 each in division five.

The most frequently drawn Powerball winning numbers for the main barrel are 17, 7, 2, 9 and 25. The least frequently drawn numbers are 31, 6, 33, 15 and 34.

For the separate Powerball barrel, the most frequently drawn numbers are 19 and 3, while 18 and 16 are least frequently drawn.

'There have been six Powerball division one winning entries so far in 2022 that have collected more than $226.6 million.' the Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said last month.

'Three of these wins have been in New South Wales, with one each in Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.'

'Two-thirds of those winning entries were QuickPick, where the numbers are chosen for you by computer when you purchase a ticket.'

