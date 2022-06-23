ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Melbourne legend Brent Harvey INFURIATES club by telling No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis he’d be ‘SILLY’ to sign contract with struggling Roos

By Dan Cancian
 2 days ago

North Melbourne great Brent Harvey has risked the ire of his former club after suggesting Jason Horne-Francis would be 'silly' to sign a new deal with the Kangaroos.

The first overall pick of last year's draft, Horne-Francis is under contract until the end of next season with North Melbourne but has fuelled speculations over his future after putting negotiations over a new deal on hold.

But Harvey, who played a record 432 game for the Kangaroos over two decades, backed the teenager's stance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ryg0S_0gJn3hg400
Jason Horne-Francis has endured an incredibly difficult first season in the AFL 

'Why would he want to sign? He’s probably our fifth best player now, he’s going to be our second or third best player next year,' he said on Channel 7’s The Al and Lingy Show.

'That’s dollar signs straight away to his manager. He’d be silly to sign the contract. Do we want him to sign? Of course we do as a football club, but his manager would be a silly bugger to make him sign right now.'

Last week, former No1 draft pick Jack Watts urged Horne-Francis to leave the Kangaroos without a second thought and return home to South Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a87HU_0gJn3hg400
Kangaroos great Brent Harvey believes Horne-Francis shouldn't sign a new deal

'If I’m him, I would be getting out of there,' Watts said on KFC SuperFooty TV.

'The amount of pressure he’s under, anything he does, if you’re pick 76 and you like a tweet or you like something, no one cares.'

The Kangaroos have endured a dismal season so far and are second-from-bottom on the ladder with a 1-12 record, ahead only of fellow strugglers West Coast.

Earlier this month, Kangaroos legend David King warning North Melbourne 'has a massive issue' with Horne-Francis after he was caught in an altercation with veteran ruckman Todd Goldstein on the half-time siren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oOdCI_0gJn3hg400
The teenager was suspended for a game after collecting Giants star Josh Kelly with a swinging arm in North Melbourne's 49-point loss against GWS two weeks ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RW1H_0gJn3hg400
Horne-Francis has been under immense pressure at the Kangaroos this season 

The two-time premiership winner had some stern advice for the teenager.

'He needs to pull his head in, it’s as simple as that,' he said on Fox Footy's First Crack.

'I know he’s a star factor player. He’s abusing his teammates on field. There’s problems with his own game that he’s not really presenting his best footy, yet he’s happy to spray guys that are 300-gamers.'

