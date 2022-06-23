ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal given clear path to sign Gabriel Jesus as Tottenham pull out of transfer race to pursue Raphinha and Richarlison

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

TOTTENHAM have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Gabriel Jesus to leave Arsenal with a clear path at landing the Manchester City striker.

The Brazilian ace is the Gunners' No1 target having identified him as the perfect replacement for Alexandre Lacazette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIGg9_0gJn3gnL00
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus could be on his way to join Arsenal this summer Credit: PA

Arsenal have already had a £30million bid rejected, but they will go in with a second offer closer to City's valuation of £50m.

And they are prepared to make Jesus their highest earner where they are willing to pay him £264,000-a-week.

Despite the North London giants always seemingly in pole position to secure his services, there has been a fear that rivals Spurs could look to hijack the transfer.

It was claimed earlier in the week how Antonio Conte's side were looking to pip Arsenal to his signature and hoped they could tempt Jesus into joining by offering him Champions League football.

But according to the Evening Standard, Tottenham have accepted defeated in the race for Jesus.

They state they have officially ended their interest in the ex-Palmeiras ace with the forward set to link up with Arsenal.

The news outlet then states that Spurs will now press ahead with moves for Leeds winger Raphinha and Everton star Richarlison.

Though it has been said that due to both players likely to cost over £50million, it is expected that the club will only sign one.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

As well as Spurs, Arsenal are also in for Raphinha having already had a bid rejected for the 25-year-old.

Spurs will have to act fast if they wish to nab Raphinha as Arsenal are preparing an improved offer with Mikel Arteta desperate to bring him to the Emirates.

As for Spurs' pursuit of Richarlison, they are understood to face competition from Chelsea.

SunSport have exclusively revealed how the Blues squad have urged boss Thomas Tuchel to sign him as Romelu Lukaku's replacement.

His fiery attitude, aggression and tenacity are seen as decisive factors in the minds of some players.

Richarlison, 25, has made it clear to Everton gaffer Frank Lampard that he wants out with two years left on his contract at Goodison Park.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphinha
Person
Jesus
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Richarlison
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham#Brazilian#City#The Evening Standard#Everton#Spurs Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Pundit would be ‘over the moon’ if Arsenal signed wantaway Jesus alternative

Darren Bent has claimed that he would prefer Arsenal to sign Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku over Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus this summer. The Gunners appear to be closing in on the Brazilian’s signature at present, with reports claiming that we have now agreed a £45 Million fee with the Citizens, but talking to TalkSPORT, Bent has claimed that his preference would be the Belgian star.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
533K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy