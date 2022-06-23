The new Dayne’s is open in Westland — but where’s that? Plus burgers coming soon

Dayne’s open, JD’s coming soon

Hey, Bud! Why are all these restaurants opening in Westland and Western Hills?

—Question at a neighborhood meeting

The new Dayne’s Craft Barbecue is open at 9840 Camp Bowie West Blvd., and next comes JD’s Hamburgers . 9901 Camp Bowie West Blvd. That shows the growth in Lost Creek, Walsh Ranch and Parker County, and it’s even helped city restaurants like the new Fred’s Texas Cafe, 7101 Camp Bowie West Blvd.

Gigi Howell of Reata and 203 Cafe will open JD’s Hamburgers in a neighborhood where her trucker grandfather grew up. Hsndout photo

How to save money on restaurants

Hey, Bud! Did I see you the other day picking up a child/senior meal?

You bet. I wouldn’t order a small portion all the time, but if you’re just grabbing a meal or a takeout order, split a platter or ask for a half-portion. If you’re ordering on a website or smartphone app, it’s easy for anyone to order a smaller plate. ( Flower Child ’s, for example.)

Another way to save: warm-at-home meals like Bonnell’s $45 drive-up dinner for four, sold to those in line at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Entrees include dishes such as brisket, chicken fajitas or chicken-fried chicken.

Child’s plates at Heim BBQ: a corny dog with fries and ice cream, left, or brisket sliders with green chile mac-and-cheese and ice cream. Bud Kennedy/bud@star-telegram.com

Why’s service slow and why are prices high?

Hey, Bud! We went to [restaurant] the other day for lunch. It took more than an hour to get our food. It used to take only 10 minutes. And the price has gone up. What’s going on?

—Lunch regular

All I can say is, nothing is like it used to be.

Restaurants are running with half their staff, so dining out takes twice as long. Truckers are shorthanded too, so deliveries are slower and food runs short.

Supply prices have doubled.

Go earlier, allow more time, order carefully and bring lots of patience.