Grand Traverse Area Genealogical Society June Meeting/Speaker

Performed by the Glen Arbor Players, a reader's theater troupe. Roles for six women, four men & two of either gender. Two one act plays including a comedy romance story, "Take a Letter Darling," & a spooky tale, "The Voice on the Wire." 231-409-4421.
Enjoy a retelling of the classic West Side Story in this program that integrates storytelling with music & movement, aimed at children ages five to twelve & their families. The program features Dorothy Vogel, Traverse Symphony Orchestra principal pianist. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.
