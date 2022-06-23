ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Functionalization of magnetic nanoparticles by creatine as a novel and efficient catalyst for the green synthesis of 2-amino-4H-chromene derivatives

By Reza Eivazzadeh-Keihan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy employing the naturally-originated molecule of creatine, Fe3O4@SiO2-creatine as an environmentally benign magnetic organometallic nanobiocatalyst was successfully prepared via a convenient and green route. Then to acquire an inclusive comprehension of different properties of the catalyst, it was studied by various characterization techniques such as FT"IR, FE-SEM, TEM, EDX, XRD, and...

