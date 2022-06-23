ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, DE

Stell Parker Selby files to run for RD 20 seat

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifelong Delawarean Esthelda Parker Selby filed June 23 to run as a Democrat to represent District 20 residents in the Delaware House of Representatives. This seat is open since the Republican incumbent has announced his candidacy for Delaware Senate in the 6th District. In her announcement speech at the...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Delaware GOP candidates had campaign signs vandalized in Sussex County

CLARKSVILLE, Del. – Delaware Republican candidate for Congress, Lee Murphy and Sussex County Register of Wills candidate, Greg Fuller had their political campaign signs vandalized over the weekend in Clarksville, Delaware. The signs, one each for both candidates, were located at the corner of Route 26 and Irons Lane...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
The Dispatch

Fenwick Resident Files Lawsuit Against Town Over Low-Speed Vehicle Ban

FENWICK ISLAND – A lawsuit filed against the Town of Fenwick Island is seeking to have a new ordinance banning low-speed vehicles overturned. On June 21, Fenwick Island resident Kim Espinosa – a candidate in this year’s municipal election – filed suit against the town in the Delaware Court of Chancery seeking injunctive and declaratory relief from an ordinance prohibiting the use of low-speed vehicles in Fenwick Island.
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
thegeorgetownspeedway.com

Two-for-Two: Jordan Watson Earns $3,350 Modified Victory Friday at Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, DE – Two-for-two. Milford, Del.’s Jordan Watson represented the First State on Friday night at Georgetown Speedway, winning the 25-lap J.W. Brown Logging Modified event. The win for Watson and the Brent Hall Motorsports No. 18 was his second in a row at the Sussex County half-mile oval. He earned $3,350 including a $350 bonus from Paradise Senior living as the top-finishing Delaware driver.
GEORGETOWN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, DE
County
Sussex County, DE
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
Milton, DE
Government
Sussex County, DE
Government
City
Georgetown, DE
City
Milford, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Elections
Local
Delaware Government
City
Lewes, DE
travelawaits.com

10 Bethany Beach Vacation Rentals On The Water

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There are many reasons why people are attracted to Bethany Beach, Delaware. Most obviously, the beach — long stretches of sandy coastline offer enough space for thousands to spread out and enjoy the sun. Immediately beyond the town of Bethany Beach lie dozens of additional beaches, some of which are perfect for tourists while others are accessible nature preserves. With Rehoboth Beach 13 miles to the north, Fenwick Island 6 miles to the south, and Ocean City, Maryland 9 miles further south of there, Bethany Beach offers great access to a wide stretch of coastline and an even greater wealth of inland waterways.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
delaware.gov

Secretary of State Announces Appointment of Director of the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Secretary of State Jeff Bullock on Monday announced that Suzanne Savery will lead the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs as its next director after Tim Slavin’s departure on June 30, 2022. Ms. Savery most recently served as the deputy director of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs and will assume the new role on July 1, 2022.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

David Paul Couvillon, Aramark retiree

David Paul Couvillon, 71, of Frankford, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born March 10, 1951, in Grove City, Pa., to the late Bryson and Margaret Bailey Couvillon. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Derek Long in 1993.
FRANKFORD, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Delaware Senate#Delaware State University#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Rd#Democrat#Republican#House
Cape Gazette

Dr. Jeff Hilovsky files to run for House District 4 seat

Dr. Jeffrey Hilovsky, a Republican, filed June 14 to run for the Delaware House of Representatives District 4 seat. Hilovsky is a veteran, retired small business owner, consultant and philanthropist. Hilovsky, a lifelong public servant and co-founder of Sussex Eye Center, seeks to promote and restore conservative values in Delaware....
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Fayetta B. Parsell, enjoyed full life

Fayetta B. Parsell, 96, of Smyrna, passed away peacefully at The Moorings at Lewes in Lewes with her twin sons by her side. Faye was born Oct. 20, 1925, in Blades, daughter of the late John P. and Hazel M. Toomey Bunting. She attended Beacom Business School after graduating from John M. Clayton High School in Dagsboro. For a brief period of time, Faye worked in the City of Wilmington; however, big-city life was very foreign to the farming community she had been raised in, thus she returned to the home she knew and loved. Until relocating to Smyrna in 1959, Faye helped her parents on their small truck farm of about 40 acres, where they grew tomatoes, strawberries, watermelon and cantaloupe, as well as raised hogs and turkeys. In the winter months, she and her parents would make hundreds of fresh holly wreaths that would be shipped to New York for the holiday season. These endeavors made it possible for them to have a niche in the farm market industry well before its time. Much of their summer produce was delivered to the many hotels in Rehoboth Beach, especially to Mr. Papajohn at the former Belhaven Hotel, as he demanded the best and said they had the best of anyone in the region. It was in Dagsboro where Faye met her husband, Theodore R. Parsell, who passed Nov. 14, 1999. They resided in Dagsboro until moving to Smyrna in 1958, along with her parents who retired from farming.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Smyrna PD participates in Torch Run for Special Olympics

SMYRNA, Del. – Smyrna Police officers ran in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. They were once again supporting the Special Olympics of Delaware. Great job to all LEOs throughout the state that participated, and good luck to all the athletes in this year’s summer games.
SMYRNA, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Cape Gazette

Abortion is still legal in Delaware

Today, the world changed for Americans. The conservative-dominated Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and removed the rights of women in America to make their own reproductive health decisions. In 2022, women have less freedom than their mothers. I want everyone to know and understand that safe and legal...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Beebe names Susan Lacomba VP of perioperative services

Beebe Healthcare introduced Susan Lacomba, RN, BSN, MHA, CNOR, as vice president of perioperative services. In this role, Lacomba will lead Beebe’s perioperative team at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and Rehoboth Health Campus, which is anchored by the Specialty Surgical Hospital and Beebe Outpatient Surgery Center. “Susan’s...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Attention shoppers: No more plastic bags as of July 1

“Bags, wallet, keys and phone” are some new lyrics suggested for the old children’s exercise song “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” as Delaware moves to a plastic bags ban. The new words come from some creative folks at the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to promote a broader and deeper ban on plastic bags that starts Friday, ... Read More
WHYY

Rare, iridescent butterfly spotted in a Delaware swamp

There are 120 species of butterfly that live and breed in Delaware, according to The Nature Conservancy. The list just grew by one more. The tiny Hessel’s Hairstreak butterfly is about as big as your thumb, with a wingspan of barely an inch. Its wings shimmer with iridescent flecks of emerald green against brown. It is extremely rare, living almost exclusively in Atlantic white cedar swamps.
DELAWARE STATE
fox29.com

Roe vs. Wade: Local women's centers are open in Pa., NJ, Del.

CENTER CITY - For those seeking abortions, local women’s centers want them to know they are not alone and that it’s up to them to make decisions for their bodies. "Our patients are really comfortable with the decision that they’re making today, so a lot of them are coming feeling confident," said Amanda Kifferly, of the Philadelphia Women’s Center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

Rachel Ann Powell, cherished her family

Rachel Ann Powell, 79, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully Monday, June 20, 2022. She was born July 2, 1942, in Grafton, W.Va., daughter of the late James Robert Louden and Martha Lucille Louden. In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her younger brother, James Louden. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Bruce Edward Powell; her children: Shawn Powell (Laurel) of Rockville, Md., Tina Powell of Rehoboth Beach, and Kevin Powell (Christy) of Rockville; her grandchildren: Megan Brannan (Justin), Shannon Powell, Brandon Powell, Ryan Powell (Tori), Thomas Powell and Natalie Powell; her great-granddaughter, Daisy Powell; and her sister, Nancy Coffman of Annapolis, Md.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Local students honored for spring 2022 semester

Mercer University announced Chloe Schaeffer of Rehoboth Beach, a senior in its college of health professions, was named to the president's list for the spring 2022 semester. York College of Pennsylvania announced two local students were named to its dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Honorees are Zachary Beard of Rehoboth Beach, a 2022 political science major, and Ryan Burke of Lewes, an undeclared major in the Class of 2025. To be eligible, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy