Gain-switching in CsPbBr microwire lasers

By Jiao Tian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll-inorganic perovskite microwire lasers, which have intrinsic high material gain and short cavity, especially favor the generation of ultrashort optical pulses via gain switching for various potential applications. Particularly, the ultrashort gain-switched pulses may extend perovskite microwires to previously inaccessible areas, such as ultrafast switches, and chipscale microcombs pumping souces in...

