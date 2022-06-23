Bridging scales between solid mechanics and surface chemistry

MgO"“Bi2âˆ’xCrxO3 nanocomposites for x"‰="‰0 and 0.07 were fabricated using the solvent-deficient route. X-ray diffraction method, scanning electron microscopy (SEM), energy dispersive X-ray analysis (EDXA) and UV"“Vis spectroscopy were employed to study the properties. The samples were also evaluated for the antibacterial activity. The x"‰="‰0 sample showed a dominant monoclinic crystalline structure of \(\alpha\text{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) phase. No peaks attributed to MgO were observed. Cr-doped \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) in which Bi was substituted showed that \({\text{the tetragonal BiCrO}}_{3}\) phase was also present in the \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) composite. The Scherrer formula was employed to determine the crystallite size of the samples. The Cr-doped sample showed a decrease in the crystallite size. The microstructures of the non-doped MgO"“Bi2O3 and MgO"“Bi1.93Cr0.07O3 composites consisted of micrometer sized grains and were uniformly distributed. Direct transition energy gap, \({E}_{\text{g}}\) decreased from 3.14 to 2.77Â eV with Cr-doping as determined from UV"“Vis spectroscopy. The Cr-doped \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) nanocomposites exhibited two energy gaps at 2.36 and 2.76Â eV. The antibacterial activity was determined against gram-negative bacteria (Salmonella typhimurium and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) and gram-positive bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus) by disc diffusion method. Cr-doping led to a decrease in inhibitory activity of MgO"“Bi2âˆ’xCrxO3 nanocomposite against the various types of bacteria.

