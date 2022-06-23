ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Bridging scales between solid mechanics and surface chemistry

By Fabien Amiot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA continuum mechanics framework is used herein to model the strains induced in a micromechanical structure by surface phenomena such as adsorption. The resulting picture significantly differs from those of a liquid under surface tension. Considering a solid isotropic elastic material, it is shown that a sphere undergoes a non uniform...

Scientists just developed a novel material to upgrade organic solar cell printing

We have just gotten closer to the commercialization of organic solar cells. A team of researchers directed by Hae Jung Son of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology's Advanced Photovoltaics Research Center has identified the factors causing performance decline in large-area organic solar cells, and developed a novel polymer additive material for the development of large-area, organic solar cell technology, according to a study published in Nano Energy.
Structure, optical properties and antimicrobial activities of MgO"“BiCrO nanocomposites prepared via solvent-deficient method

MgO"“Bi2âˆ’xCrxO3 nanocomposites for x"‰="‰0 and 0.07 were fabricated using the solvent-deficient route. X-ray diffraction method, scanning electron microscopy (SEM), energy dispersive X-ray analysis (EDXA) and UV"“Vis spectroscopy were employed to study the properties. The samples were also evaluated for the antibacterial activity. The x"‰="‰0 sample showed a dominant monoclinic crystalline structure of \(\alpha\text{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) phase. No peaks attributed to MgO were observed. Cr-doped \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) in which Bi was substituted showed that \({\text{the tetragonal BiCrO}}_{3}\) phase was also present in the \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) composite. The Scherrer formula was employed to determine the crystallite size of the samples. The Cr-doped sample showed a decrease in the crystallite size. The microstructures of the non-doped MgO"“Bi2O3 and MgO"“Bi1.93Cr0.07O3 composites consisted of micrometer sized grains and were uniformly distributed. Direct transition energy gap, \({E}_{\text{g}}\) decreased from 3.14 to 2.77Â eV with Cr-doping as determined from UV"“Vis spectroscopy. The Cr-doped \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) nanocomposites exhibited two energy gaps at 2.36 and 2.76Â eV. The antibacterial activity was determined against gram-negative bacteria (Salmonella typhimurium and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) and gram-positive bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus) by disc diffusion method. Cr-doping led to a decrease in inhibitory activity of MgO"“Bi2âˆ’xCrxO3 nanocomposite against the various types of bacteria.
Learning the chemical grammar of biomolecular condensates

Biomolecular condensates compartmentalize and regulate assemblies of biomolecules engaged in vital physiological processes in cells. Specific proteins and nucleic acids engaged in shared functions occur in any one kind of condensate, suggesting that these compartments have distinct chemical specificities. Indeed, some small-molecule drugs concentrate in specific condensates due to chemical properties engendered by particular amino acids in the proteins in those condensates. Here we argue that the chemical properties that govern molecular interactions between a small molecule and biomolecules within a condensate can be ascertained for both the small molecule and the biomolecules. We propose that learning this 'chemical grammar', the rules describing the chemical features of small molecules that engender attraction or repulsion by the physicochemical environment of a specific condensate, should enable design of drugs with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity.
Scientists unravel mysterious mechanism behind 'whisker crystal' growth

Scientists from Tokyo Metropolitan University have discovered the mechanism behind the rapid growth of ultra-thin nanowires or "whiskers" in organic compounds. Nanowires are both a desirable technological innovation and a hazard when they short electronics: understanding how they grow is crucial for applications. Curiously, filaments were found to grow from large crystalline fronts by following bubbles of gas. Importantly, trace impurities could suppress bubble formation and whisker growth, allowing control over crystal structure.
Giant Bacteria – 5,000 Times Bigger Than Normal – Discovered in Guadeloupe Mangroves

Though newly discovered bacteria are visible to the naked eye, microscopy reveals unexpected complexity. At first glance, the slightly murky waters in the tube look like a scoop of stormwater, replete with leaves, debris, and even lighter threads in the mix. But in the Petri dish, the thin vermicelli-like threads floating delicately above the leaf debris are revealed to actually be single bacterial cells, visible to the naked eye.
Scientists Discover 'Gigantic' Bacteria Visible Without Microscope

Bacteria are so small that we have to use a microscope in order to see them, but a newly discovered bacteria is so big it's visible to the naked eye. The new bacteria was discovered by marine biology professor Olivier Gros of Université des Antilles, while he was looking for sulfur-oxidizing symbionts in mangrove sediments in Guadeloupe in 2009, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory noted in a news release.
Spintronic reservoir computing without driving current or magnetic field

Recent studies have shown that nonlinear magnetization dynamics excited in nanostructured ferromagnets are applicable to brain-inspired computing such as physical reservoir computing. The previous works have utilized the magnetization dynamics driven by electric current and/or magnetic field. This work proposes a method to apply the magnetization dynamics driven by voltage control of magnetic anisotropy to physical reservoir computing, which will be preferable from the viewpoint of low-power consumption. The computational capabilities of benchmark tasks in single MTJ are evaluated by numerical simulation of the magnetization dynamics and found to be comparable to those of echo-state networks with more than 10 nodes.
Science
Chemistry
The role of references and the elusive nature of the chemical bond

Chemical bonding theory is of utmost importance to chemistry, and a standard paradigm in which quantum mechanical interference drives the kinetic energy lowering of two approaching fragments has emerged. Here we report that both internal and external reference biases remain in this model, leaving plenty of unexplored territory. We show how the former biases affect the notion of wavefunction interference, which is purportedly recognized as the most basic bonding mechanism. The latter influence how bonding models are chosen. We demonstrate that the use of real space analyses are as reference-less as possible, advocating for their use. Delocalisation emerges as the reference-less equivalent to interference and the ultimate root of bonding. Atoms (or fragments) in molecules should be understood as a statistical mixture of components differing in electron number, spin, etc.
Small reorganization energy acceptors enable low energy losses in non-fullerene organic solar cells

Minimizing energy loss is of critical importance in the pursuit of attaining high-performance organic solar cells. Interestingly, reorganization energy plays a crucial role in photoelectric conversion processes. However, the understanding of the relationship between reorganization energy and energy losses has rarely been studied. Here, two acceptors, Qx-1 and Qx-2, were developed. The reorganization energies of these two acceptors during photoelectric conversion processes are substantially smaller than the conventional Y6 acceptor, which is beneficial for improving the exciton lifetime and diffusion length, promoting charge transport, and reducing the energy loss originating from exciton dissociation and non-radiative recombination. So, a high efficiency of 18.2% with high open circuit voltage above 0.93"‰V in the PM6:Qx-2 blend, accompanies a significantly reduced energy loss of 0.48"‰eV. This work underlines the importance of the reorganization energy in achieving small energy losses and paves a way to obtain high-performance organic solar cells.
Taking fluorine to the bridge

While the benzene ring remains ubiquitous in synthetic and medicinal chemistry, its flat, sp2-rich nature doesn't always provide the best framework to develop effective, bioavailable drugs. As such, saturated analogues have gained attention as benzene replacement groups, especially bridged cyclic structures like bicyclo[1.1.1]pentanes (BCPs). Now, writing in Angewandte Chemie, Roman Bychek and Pavel Mykhailiuk from Enamine Ltd describe the development of a new method to access BCPs with a fluorine substituent on one of the bridging carbon atoms.
'Hot' graphene reveals migration of carbon atoms

The migration of carbon atoms on the surface of the nanomaterial graphene was recently measured for the first time. Although the atoms move too swiftly to be directly observed with an electron microscope, their effect on the stability of the material can now be determined indirectly while the material is heated on a microscopic hot plate. The study by researchers at the Faculty of Physics of the University of Vienna was published in the journal Carbon.
Activity of singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin against Staphylococcus strains

Natural polyether ionophore salinomycin (Sal) has been widely used in veterinary medicine as an antibiotic effective in the treatment of coccidian protozoa and Gram-positive bacteria. Moreover, chemical modification of the Sal structure has been found to be a promising strategy to generate semisynthetic analogs with biological activity profiles improved relative to those of the native compound. In this context, we synthesized and thoroughly evaluated the antibacterial potential of a library of C1/C20 singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin, that is, analogs of Sal with inversed stereochemistry at the C20 position. Among the synthesized analog structures, the most promising antibacterial active agents were those obtained via regioselective O-acylation of C20-epi-hydroxyl, particularly esters 7, 9, and 11. Such C20 singly modified compounds showed excellent inhibitory activity against planktonic staphylococci, both standard and clinical strains, and revealed potential in preventing the formation of bacterial biofilms. In combination with their non-genotoxic properties, these Sal derivatives represent attractive candidates for further antimicrobial drug development.
Genome-scale single-cell CRISPR screens

Single-cell CRISPR screens, such as Perturb-seq, provide pooled information on genetic perturbations and associated multivariate phenotypic changes in individual cells and, therefore, are promising tools for genotype"“phenotype mapping. However, such screens have been restricted to at most a few hundred pre-selected genes or phenotypes of interest. Here, Replogle et al. expand a CRISPR interference-based Perturb-seq platform to the genome scale and analyse transcriptional phenotypes to resolve gene functions.
Publisher Correction: Diversity of spatiotemporal coding reveals specialized visual processing streams in the mouse cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29656-z, published online 06 June 2022. The original HTML version of this Article was updated shortly after publication because the previous HTML version linked to an incorrectÂ Supplementary Movie file. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Neuro-Electronics Research Flanders, Kapeldreef 75, 3001, Leuven, Belgium. Xu Han,Â...
Dynamical phase-field model of coupled electronic and structural processes

Many functional and quantum materials derive their functionality from the responses of both their electronic and lattice subsystems to thermal, electric, and mechanical stimuli or light. Here we propose a dynamical phase-field model for predicting and modeling the dynamics of simultaneous electronic and structural processes and the accompanying mesoscale pattern evolution under static or ultrafast external stimuli. As an illustrative example of application, we study the transient dynamic response of ferroelectric domain walls excited by an ultrafast above-bandgap light pulse. We discover a two-stage relaxational electronic carrier evolution and a structural evolution containing multiple oscillational and relaxational components across picosecond to nanosecond timescales. The phase-field model offers a general theoretical framework which can be applied to a wide range of functional and quantum materials with interactive electronic and lattice orders and phase transitions to understand, predict, and manipulate their ultrafast dynamics and rich mesoscale evolution dynamics of domains, domain walls, and charges.
Magnetizing laser-driven inertial fusion implosions

Nuclear fusion is a widely studied process through which atomic nuclei of a low atomic number fuse together to form a heavier nucleus, while releasing a large amount of energy. Nuclear fusion reactions can be produced using a method known as inertial confinement fusion, which entails the use of powerful lasers to implode a fuel capsule and produce plasma.
