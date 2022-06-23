ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear, DE

JUST LISTED: BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN BEAR TRAP!

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious, open floor plan! Located in Bear Trap Dunes championship golf resort, this three-bedroom, two full bath condo is sold FURNISHED (including 3 flat-screen TVs),. Open deck and screened porch off...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
matadornetwork.com

These Ocean City Airbnbs Let Live Your Best Maryland Beach Life

With 10 miles of sandy beach on offer, Ocean City, Maryland, is one of the nation’s favorite seaside resorts. The OC Boardwalk hums with tempting food shacks, amusements, and kooky sculptures. Stretching out between the Atlantic Ocean and Isle of Wight Bay, conditions are ripe for surfing, kayaking, and swimming.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Gillis Gilkerson breaks ground on Cambria Hotel in Rehoboth

Gillis Gilkerson President Dwight Miller is pleased to announce the firm’s partnership with Pinnacle Hospitality Group to construct a 97,000-square-foot Cambria Hotel on the corner of Lexus Way and Hood Road north of Rehoboth Beach. To celebrate the commencement of construction, Gillis Gilkerson recently held an onsite groundbreaking ceremony....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth historical society walking tours continue July 6

The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society walking tours will continue at 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, starting at the bandstand. Additional tour dates are July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17. The tour is a 50-minute gentle stroll around downtown. The cost is $10 cash only. Reservations for the walking tours...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Energy Costs Savings

With inflation impacting all areas of our life, it’s not surprising that the cost of heating and cooling the home increased by 33% in 2021. While energy-saving measures have been touted for environmental reasons, the impact on our wallets makes taking these steps more critical than ever. The pros...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware State
Delaware Real Estate
City
Bear, DE
Local
Delaware Business
Cape Gazette

NEW Piña Colada Smoothies at Lewes Coffee!

Kallista’s latest Frozen Sensation is heating up the Ferry Terminal and cooling off your hottest summer days! Enjoy her freshly blended pineapple creations available NOW at Lewes Coffee!. Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes, made-to-order mouthwatering Mini Donuts and more - only the Lewes Coffee Company!. Conveniently located at...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Consultant advises Lewes short-term rental group

For its inaugural meeting June 14, the Lewes Short-Term Rental Ad Hoc Committee welcomed Jeffrey Goodman, owner of JB Goodman, who specializes in short-term rental research in a variety of different markets across North America. Committee members talked about their goals of establishing policies that benefit all residents of Lewes.
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condo#Hot Tub#Housing List#Trap
travelawaits.com

10 Bethany Beach Vacation Rentals On The Water

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There are many reasons why people are attracted to Bethany Beach, Delaware. Most obviously, the beach — long stretches of sandy coastline offer enough space for thousands to spread out and enjoy the sun. Immediately beyond the town of Bethany Beach lie dozens of additional beaches, some of which are perfect for tourists while others are accessible nature preserves. With Rehoboth Beach 13 miles to the north, Fenwick Island 6 miles to the south, and Ocean City, Maryland 9 miles further south of there, Bethany Beach offers great access to a wide stretch of coastline and an even greater wealth of inland waterways.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes pie-eating contest in 1950

A pie-eating contest has been part of Lewes’ Fourth of July tradition for decades. This 1950 photograph shows a group of young boys relishing in the aftermath of a fierce battle. The boys are identified as Ralph Hazel, Ronald Hazel and Billy Aiken. As long as Mother Nature cooperates, Lewes will continue its Fourth of July tradition Monday, July 4, with old-fashioned children’s games at 9 a.m., a boat parade at 1:30 p.m., the Doo-Dah Parade at 5 p.m., and fireworks at dusk.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes boat parade viewing party to benefit fireworks fund

Tickets are still available for a Lewes Fourth of July boat parade viewing party at Harbour restaurant on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. Tickets are $125 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Go Fourth Lewes fireworks fund. Tickets include a lavish buffet luncheon and prime seating for the parade. A cash bar will be available. The event is rain or shine.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Feeling adventurous? Discover some not-so-local hidden gems

The Cape Region’s eclectic mix of big, busy restaurants; small, tucked-away eateries and rare fine-dining treasures can be a challenge for even the most adventurous diner. But there are some off-the-beaten-path spots that deserve our attention. I know … so many restaurants, so little time! So to make things a bit easier for the dedicated fressers out there, I’ve cobbled together a short list of delights that might make a little drive well worth the time.
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Cape Gazette

Artist reception with Richard Thibodeau set July 9

Local artist Richard Thibodeau will showcase his unique talent at a solo art exhibition on display at CAMP Rehoboth from Tuesday, July 5 to Friday, July 28. A reception with the artist will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, July 9. In Renewed Perspective on Glass, Thibodeau takes...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

GALLERY | Check out Middletown's brand new Appoquinimink Library

A brand new, state-of-the-art library opened its doors in a prime location in Middletown Friday, providing access to books, learning materials, and makerspace activities to neighborhoods which traditionally had not had such resources available to them. "This is located within about a mile-and-a-half of five or six schools with the...
Cape Gazette

Lewes Senior Activity Center members tour Utah’s National Parks

Members of the Lewes Senior Activity Center and friends cannot stop talking about their trip to southern Utah’s breathtaking national parks in early June. The eight-day trip was offered through the center and arranged by Curran Travel Inc. After a flight to Las Vegas, highlights of the trip included...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Church Helps Community Pay for Gas

SALISBURY, Md.- One church in Salisbury is trying to do something about the high gas prices. The First Baptist Church in Salisbury was at the Tiger Mart on Route 50 giving out $25 gas card. According to Pastor Lewis Watson they served 135 cars, and says in these trying times, they hope to help the community again soon.
SALISBURY, MD
capemayvibe.com

35 foot Humpback whale about 2 miles off of Cape May Point. 150 Bottlenose dolphins off of Avalon, NJ Multiple whale reports f…

35 foot Humpback whale about 2 miles off of Cape May Point. Multiple whale reports from other areas offshore of Cape May, NJ. #whales #humpbackwhale #capemay #capemaynj #newjerseywhales #njwhales #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape...
CAPE MAY POINT, NJ
The Dispatch

Commissioners Approve New Cluster Design Standards For Campgrounds

SNOW HILL – County leaders approved a text amendment last week that will allow for a new cluster design at local campgrounds. The Worcester County Commissioners last Tuesday voted 5-0 to approve a text amendment that allows a cluster design for cabins and park model trailers at rental campgrounds. The new layout will allow campgrounds like Frontier Town to try a different layout than the traditional rows of campers and vehicles parked next to each other.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy