Division of the Arts opens fellowship, writers retreat applications

 5 days ago

The Division of the Arts’ Fiscal Year 2023 Artist Fellowship application period is now open with a submission deadline of Monday, Aug. 1. A new discipline, Visual Arts: Interdisciplinary, will be offered for work that combines two or more fellowship arts disciplines, which are media arts, crafts, painting, photography, sculpture and...

Cape Gazette

Artist reception with Richard Thibodeau set July 9

Local artist Richard Thibodeau will showcase his unique talent at a solo art exhibition on display at CAMP Rehoboth from Tuesday, July 5 to Friday, July 28. A reception with the artist will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, July 9. In Renewed Perspective on Glass, Thibodeau takes...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Local students honored for spring 2022 semester

Mercer University announced Chloe Schaeffer of Rehoboth Beach, a senior in its college of health professions, was named to the president's list for the spring 2022 semester. York College of Pennsylvania announced two local students were named to its dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Honorees are Zachary Beard of Rehoboth Beach, a 2022 political science major, and Ryan Burke of Lewes, an undeclared major in the Class of 2025. To be eligible, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 6/28/22

Lewes Mayor & City Council will meet at 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, at City Hall for a workshop and special meeting. The agenda includes an update on the five-year review of the city’s comprehensive plan, an update from the building department on the 2021 ICC Code, and discussions on adopting a city strategic plan, designated parking at 117 and 119 Front St., and the renewal process for canal lease extensions. A presentation will be given on the budget for a playground at George H.P. Smith Park, with a possible vote following. Details and a meeting link can be found at lewes.civicweb.net.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth historical society walking tours continue July 6

The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society walking tours will continue at 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, starting at the bandstand. Additional tour dates are July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17. The tour is a 50-minute gentle stroll around downtown. The cost is $10 cash only. Reservations for the walking tours...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware NOW will work for women’s rights

It's hard to find words to express the profound disappointment and anger I and my fellow members in Delaware NOW are feeling after reading the Dobbs v. Jackson women's health decision from the Supreme Court. On behalf of Delaware NOW, I want to share that our thoughts are first and foremost with every pregnant person seeking abortion services today in the United States – we can't imagine the pain, frustration and confusion they must be dealing with right now. We also stand with everyone concerned about the effect of this decision on LGBTQ+ rights, access to contraceptives, and the basic equality of women in the United States. Abortion access in Delaware continues to expand. The recent passage of HB 455 through the House of Representatives shows the commitment of our Legislature to ensure that Delawareans and anyone traveling to Delaware are able to access abortion services. Regardless of the decisions of the Supreme Court and the federal government, Delaware NOW intends to continue to work with community partners and legislators to ensure that everyone in Delaware is able to access abortion services, as well as every pregnant person who comes to Delaware to seek abortion care. Delaware NOW will continue to fight with our partners and allies to ensure that Delaware does not go back, and we pledge to aid and abet abortion access with every opportunity.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Rachel Ann Powell, cherished her family

Rachel Ann Powell, 79, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully Monday, June 20, 2022. She was born July 2, 1942, in Grafton, W.Va., daughter of the late James Robert Louden and Martha Lucille Louden. In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her younger brother, James Louden. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Bruce Edward Powell; her children: Shawn Powell (Laurel) of Rockville, Md., Tina Powell of Rehoboth Beach, and Kevin Powell (Christy) of Rockville; her grandchildren: Megan Brannan (Justin), Shannon Powell, Brandon Powell, Ryan Powell (Tori), Thomas Powell and Natalie Powell; her great-granddaughter, Daisy Powell; and her sister, Nancy Coffman of Annapolis, Md.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes pie-eating contest in 1950

A pie-eating contest has been part of Lewes’ Fourth of July tradition for decades. This 1950 photograph shows a group of young boys relishing in the aftermath of a fierce battle. The boys are identified as Ralph Hazel, Ronald Hazel and Billy Aiken. As long as Mother Nature cooperates, Lewes will continue its Fourth of July tradition Monday, July 4, with old-fashioned children’s games at 9 a.m., a boat parade at 1:30 p.m., the Doo-Dah Parade at 5 p.m., and fireworks at dusk.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe names Susan Lacomba VP of perioperative services

Beebe Healthcare introduced Susan Lacomba, RN, BSN, MHA, CNOR, as vice president of perioperative services. In this role, Lacomba will lead Beebe’s perioperative team at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and Rehoboth Health Campus, which is anchored by the Specialty Surgical Hospital and Beebe Outpatient Surgery Center. “Susan’s...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Tara Campbell
Cape Gazette

NEW Piña Colada Smoothies at Lewes Coffee!

Kallista’s latest Frozen Sensation is heating up the Ferry Terminal and cooling off your hottest summer days! Enjoy her freshly blended pineapple creations available NOW at Lewes Coffee!. Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes, made-to-order mouthwatering Mini Donuts and more - only the Lewes Coffee Company!. Conveniently located at...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Great benefits for Delaware in SHORRE Act

Water is central to our lives in Delaware whether it’s the drinking water from the tap or the rivers and oceans we enjoy, or the rain that waters our crops. As the lowest-lying state and in an era of increased climate instability, water is also causing us more problems than ever before. There is a long list of weather events causing challenges in our communities, including the recent Mother’s Day weekend storm that took such a heavy toll on our beaches. To address the challenges caused by climate change, Delaware needs continuous investments and innovative strategies to protect our beaches, homes, communities and wildlife habitats.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Gillis Gilkerson breaks ground on Cambria Hotel in Rehoboth

Gillis Gilkerson President Dwight Miller is pleased to announce the firm’s partnership with Pinnacle Hospitality Group to construct a 97,000-square-foot Cambria Hotel on the corner of Lexus Way and Hood Road north of Rehoboth Beach. To celebrate the commencement of construction, Gillis Gilkerson recently held an onsite groundbreaking ceremony....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

David Paul Couvillon, Aramark retiree

David Paul Couvillon, 71, of Frankford, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born March 10, 1951, in Grove City, Pa., to the late Bryson and Margaret Bailey Couvillon. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Derek Long in 1993.
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Thresholds program seeks volunteers

The Thresholds program at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown is seeking volunteers to teach decision-making skills to incarcerated people in a classroom setting. Using the Thresholds student workbook to provide one-on-one instruction, volunteers teach an essential thought process needed to make sound decisions and set realistic goals. Four Thresholds program...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes boat parade viewing party to benefit fireworks fund

Tickets are still available for a Lewes Fourth of July boat parade viewing party at Harbour restaurant on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. Tickets are $125 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Go Fourth Lewes fireworks fund. Tickets include a lavish buffet luncheon and prime seating for the parade. A cash bar will be available. The event is rain or shine.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Fayetta B. Parsell, enjoyed full life

Fayetta B. Parsell, 96, of Smyrna, passed away peacefully at The Moorings at Lewes in Lewes with her twin sons by her side. Faye was born Oct. 20, 1925, in Blades, daughter of the late John P. and Hazel M. Toomey Bunting. She attended Beacom Business School after graduating from John M. Clayton High School in Dagsboro. For a brief period of time, Faye worked in the City of Wilmington; however, big-city life was very foreign to the farming community she had been raised in, thus she returned to the home she knew and loved. Until relocating to Smyrna in 1959, Faye helped her parents on their small truck farm of about 40 acres, where they grew tomatoes, strawberries, watermelon and cantaloupe, as well as raised hogs and turkeys. In the winter months, she and her parents would make hundreds of fresh holly wreaths that would be shipped to New York for the holiday season. These endeavors made it possible for them to have a niche in the farm market industry well before its time. Much of their summer produce was delivered to the many hotels in Rehoboth Beach, especially to Mr. Papajohn at the former Belhaven Hotel, as he demanded the best and said they had the best of anyone in the region. It was in Dagsboro where Faye met her husband, Theodore R. Parsell, who passed Nov. 14, 1999. They resided in Dagsboro until moving to Smyrna in 1958, along with her parents who retired from farming.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Consultant advises Lewes short-term rental group

For its inaugural meeting June 14, the Lewes Short-Term Rental Ad Hoc Committee welcomed Jeffrey Goodman, owner of JB Goodman, who specializes in short-term rental research in a variety of different markets across North America. Committee members talked about their goals of establishing policies that benefit all residents of Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

James H. Groves Adult High School graduates celebrate commencement

On June 6, 48 graduates walked across the stage during Sussex County Vocational Technical School District's James H. Groves Adult High School program's 58th annual commencement. Dr. Kevin Carson, superintendent of the Sussex County Vocational Technical School District, and Maureen Whelan, director of adult and prison education for the State...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

William J. Smith Jr., Marine Corps veteran

William J. Smith Jr., of Salisbury, formerly of Severna Park, Md., a veteran of the U.S. Marines and avid golfer, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, June 16, 2022. He was 98 years old. The son of William and Anita Smith, Bill grew up in Baltimore, Md. He was born Sept. 14, 1923, and attended Forest Park High School, graduating with the Class of 1941. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Loyola College. In 1950, he completed law school at University of Maryland College of Law. William married the love of his life, Isabelle K. Smith, in 1945. On April 21, 2022, they celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Abortion is still legal in Delaware

Today, the world changed for Americans. The conservative-dominated Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and removed the rights of women in America to make their own reproductive health decisions. In 2022, women have less freedom than their mothers. I want everyone to know and understand that safe and legal...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Jungle Jim’s 5K splash and dash won by Peyton Riley in 15:47

The 18th annual Jungle Jim’s 5K splash and dash June 25 attracted a crowd of 200 runners, all of whom chased Peyton Riley, 22, of Danville, Pa., who ran from the water park and back in a blistering time on a hot morning. The Bloomsburg-bound junior raced to a personal-best time of 15:47.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

