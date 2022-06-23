Division of the Arts opens fellowship, writers retreat applications

Fayetta B. Parsell, 96, of Smyrna, passed away peacefully at The Moorings at Lewes in Lewes with her twin sons by her side. Faye was born Oct. 20, 1925, in Blades, daughter of the late John P. and Hazel M. Toomey Bunting. She attended Beacom Business School after graduating from John M. Clayton High School in Dagsboro. For a brief period of time, Faye worked in the City of Wilmington; however, big-city life was very foreign to the farming community she had been raised in, thus she returned to the home she knew and loved. Until relocating to Smyrna in 1959, Faye helped her parents on their small truck farm of about 40 acres, where they grew tomatoes, strawberries, watermelon and cantaloupe, as well as raised hogs and turkeys. In the winter months, she and her parents would make hundreds of fresh holly wreaths that would be shipped to New York for the holiday season. These endeavors made it possible for them to have a niche in the farm market industry well before its time. Much of their summer produce was delivered to the many hotels in Rehoboth Beach, especially to Mr. Papajohn at the former Belhaven Hotel, as he demanded the best and said they had the best of anyone in the region. It was in Dagsboro where Faye met her husband, Theodore R. Parsell, who passed Nov. 14, 1999. They resided in Dagsboro until moving to Smyrna in 1958, along with her parents who retired from farming.

