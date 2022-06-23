ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltsville, MD

I won six different lottery games in ONE DAY – Here’s how I scooped staggering jackpot at odds of 10 billion to one

By Chris Bradford
 2 days ago
A RETIRED butcher has scooped a staggering jackpot at odds of 10billion to one after winning six lottery games in one day.

The player, who hasn't been named, won more than $100,000 after buying some Fast Play tickets at a 7-Eleven store in Beltsville, Maryland on June 12.

The granddad told Maryland Lottery that he spent around $50 on the Fast Play.

He played the I Heart Cash, Payday Progressive, Monopoly Properties, World Championship Poker, Blackjack, and High Roller Blackjack games.

He scooped $100 on a $5 I Heart Cash ticket and won a $500 prize from a $5 Payday ticket.

The player won $10 on a $2 Blackjack ticket and scooped $200 on the $5 World Championship Poker game.

And, he won $50 on a $20 Monopoly Properties ticket and a whopping $104,179 on the $10 Higher Roller Blackjack game.

The odds of winning those exact prizes are 19/1, 99/1, 4/1, 39/1, 3/2 and 10,000/1

The combined odds of having six wins on the different tickets are over 10billion to one.

Speaking about his big win, the player said: “It was blind luck.”

A series of stunning successes have hit the headlines in recent weeks.

Leonard Linton, 42, attributed his life-changing $2million win to his pregnant dachshund.

He won the prize on the 100X THE CASH scratch-off game after buying the winning ticket from a Stop & Shop.

He said he received a call saying his dog Ivy wasn’t feeling well, so he raced to see her as quickly as possible.

He took a different route on the drive home and made a pit stop at the store where he bought the winning ticket.

Linton chose to receive his winnings in the form of a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.

The 100X THE CASH game launched in January and has more than $337.9million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2million.

BIG PRIZES

It costs $10 to play and the overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44, according to the game’s website.

Mohamed Salem, from Michigan, won $150,000 after a feeling in his gut told him to buy a ticket just minutes before the deadline.

The 50-year-old matched four numbers and had the Powerball in the May 14, 2022, draw.

Just five minutes before the deadline to buy tickets, he logged onto his lottery account and purchased one.

Salem said: "A few days later, I was going through some old emails and saw one from the Lottery that said I needed to log in to claim a prize."

He would've scooped up $50,000 but he bought the Power Play that saw his prize tripled.

The Powerball draw takes place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, and the jackpot currently stands at $210million.

And, a woman, 54, scooped $4million on the lottery after a stranger's chillingly accurate prediction came true.

The player, who hasn't been identified, bought an Ultimate Millions ticket while she and her husband were getting fuel for the car.

While she was in the line, a stranger eerily predicted she would win the amount if she bought a ticket.

