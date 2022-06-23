Take a tour of the eeriest abandoned islands: Fascinating new coffee-table book explores lost worlds from the coast of Scotland to Florida
By Sadie Whitelocks for MailOnline
Daily Mail
2 days ago
Take a globetrotting tour of some of the world's most fascinating abandoned islands courtesy of this new coffee-table book.
Abandoned Islandsby Claudia Martin, published byAmber Books, is a lavishly illustrated compendium of 'some of the world's eeriest places... a brilliant pictorial exploration of lost worlds'.
The book is packed with photographs of 180 abandoned places, taking the reader on a spellbinding tour of deserted outcrops scattered across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas,Asiaand the Pacific.
Readers will behold a medieval Scottish castle that appeared in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, an island off the coast of Florida that's home to 'the largest brick structure in the Americas', and an island inBrazilthat's too dangerous to visit because it's home to a huge population of poisonous vipers.
Martin writes in the introduction: 'Across the globe there are many hundreds of abandoned islands, some abandoned when settlers were defeated by the hostile forces of nature... never-ending typhoons, volcanic eruptions or disappearing freshwater. For many islands, there was no sudden dramatic ending but rather a slow depopulation as, family by family, islanders left for an easier or less isolated life elsewhere. The world's abandoned islands are monuments to the pride of long-forgotten kings, to the over-reaches of industrialists and to the extraordinary struggles of ordinary people.'
Scroll down for a peek at 25 of the islands detailed in the tome...
