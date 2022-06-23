ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

4-Down Territory: News of the day, June 23, 2022

By Wesley Roesch
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9sZ9_0gJmq65b00

Today’s NFL news involves the passing of two beloved Baltimore Ravens on June 22.

Rest in peace, Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa.

Ravens, football world mourn loss of Jaylon Ferguson, Tony Siragusa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ghpdc_0gJmq65b00
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday was a tough day for the football world and the Baltimore Ravens franchise in particular.

Just hours apart from each other, Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at the age of 26, while former Ravens defensive lineman Tony Siragusa passed at the age of 55. The sports world mourned the loss of these two bright, beloved talents.

We offer our condolences to the families and friends who knew and loved Jaylon and Tony.

Vikings and Raiders in the mix for Ndamukong Suh?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EY6rq_0gJmq65b00
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Suh confirmed that he won’t be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it seems two other teams with violent mascots are in the mix.

Suh tweeted that the Las Vegas Raiders could be “fun,” while a report emerged that the Minnesota Vikings have had conversations with the 35-year-old defensive lineman.

Suh has about a month to figure this out before training camps begin. If he doesn’t decide by then, maybe he’ll wait until midseason to see who needs him the most?

Seahawks still interested in Browns QB Baker Mayfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSrIp_0gJmq65b00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

“According to a report by Josina Anderson, the Seahawks still have a “high level” of interest in Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and are even open to giving him a contract extension if he were to be traded.”

It looks like the Panthers have some competition for Mayfield, who is supposedly going to be traded one of these days. Maybe. Who knows.

Weird — I thought the Seahawks were “in good shape” with Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Hmm. Change of thought, Pete?

House Oversight Committee to subpoena Commanders owner Daniel Snyder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wgy4W_0gJmq65b00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

This all happened on the same day:

No more hiding out on a boat for Dan, I guess.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Lawrence Taylor This Morning

On Thursday morning, Pro Football Focus posted the following question on Twitter: "Who is the best defender of all time?" Most of the responses were the same. NFL fans strongly believe the right answer is Lawrence Taylor. Taylor, who spent his entire career with the New York Giants, was a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Snyder
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Tony Siragusa
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Josina Anderson
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Minnesota Vikings
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Wall Of Fame Member Passes Away At 88

The Buffalo Bills lost a cherished and respected member of the franchise who worked with them for nearly 40 years today as Ed Abramoski passed away. He was 88 years old. Edward "Abe" Abramoski went into athletic training in college after a back injury ended his football playing career. He worked at the University of Detroit, the Detroit Lions and the U.S. Military Academy, becoming well-regarded in his field.
NFL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Has Already Made His Intentions Crystal Clear

There seems to be no sense of urgency within the Baltimore Ravens front office regarding Lamar Jackson‘s contract situation. The former Louisville standout will be playing the 2022 season under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23,016,000. If no deal is made, Jackson can walk away in free...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Are Tanking Their Season For No Reason

Seattle Seahawks fans have seen a year they would much rather forget. The 2022 NFL offseason started with their team trading away Russell Wilson, the beloved quarterback of the team. After taking the team to two Super Bowls, and winning one, the Seahawks parted ways with him in favor of...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 3 bidders for NFL Sunday Ticket revealed

DirecTV will no longer have the rights to the NFL’s Sunday Ticket after the 2022 season, and three streaming services have reportedly already made bids for the rights. Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple was the favorite to land Sunday Ticket after the upcoming season. But Apple has some competition.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy