Cancer

Enrichment of cancer-predisposing germline variants in adult and pediatric patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia

By Suvi P. M. Douglas
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite recent progress in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) therapies, a significant subset of adult and pediatric ALL patients has a dismal prognosis. Better understanding of leukemogenesis and recognition of germline genetic changes may provide new tools for treating patients. Given that hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, often from a family member, is...

