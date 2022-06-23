ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

CRISPR activation screen identifies TGFÎ²-associated PEG10 as a crucial tumor suppressor in Ewing sarcoma

By Vadim Saratov
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the second most common pediatric bone and soft tissue tumor, Ewing sarcoma (ES) is an aggressive disease with a pathognomonic chromosomal translocation t(11;22) resulting in expression of EWS-FLI1, an "undruggable" fusion protein acting as transcriptional modulator. EWS-FLI1 rewires the protein expression in cancer cells by activating and repressing a multitude...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Neuroimaging and cognitive correlates of retinal Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) measures at late middle age in a twin sample

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13662-8, published online 10 June 2022. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "NHMRC (National Health and Medical Research Council) project grant (application ID 1063608). This project received seed funding from a Pfizer Neuroscience Research Grant (2011) (application ID WS1931543). Chris...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: AKT3-mediated IWS1 phosphorylation promotes the proliferation of EGFR-mutant lung adenocarcinomas through cell cycle-regulated U2AF2 RNA splicing

Retraction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24795-1, published online 30 July 2021. The authors are retracting this Article as irregularities were found in the data that indicate the splicing of the U2AF2 exon 2 does not occur as reported in the Article. The irregularities call into question the conclusions and undermine their confidence in the integrity of the study. The authors therefore wish to retract the article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Analysis of survival outcomes in haematopoietic cell transplant studies: Pitfalls and solutions

The most important outcome of many studies of haematopoietic cell transplants is survival. The statistical field that deals with such outcomes is survival analysis. Methods developed in this field are also applicable to other outcomes where the occurrence and timing are important. Analysis of such time-to-event outcomes has special challenges because it takes time to observe time. The most important condition for unbiased estimation of a survival curve-non-informative censoring-is discussed along with methods to account for competing risks, a situation where multiple, mutually-exclusive endpoints are of interest. Techniques to compare survival outcomes between groups are reviewed, including the instance where it is unknown at baseline to which group a subject will belong later during follow-up (time-dependent covariates).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A new phase of the Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it

Improved screening, novel therapies and a focus on health equity can reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years, but these must be underpinned by an investment in basic, translational and clinical research, along with open data. On 2 February 2022, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#T Cell#Stem Cells#Tumor Suppressor#Ews Fli1#Sknmc#Mechanistic#Raf#Mkk
Nature.com

Author Correction: Increased MIB-1 expression in salivary gland pleomorphic adenoma that recurs and undergoes malignant transformation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13082-8, published online 30 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Jaana HagstrÃ¶m. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Pathology, HUSLAB, Helsinki University Hospital and University of Helsinki, PO Box 21, 00014, Helsinki, Finland. Research Programs Unit,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Advancing innovative clinical trials to efficiently deliver medicines to patients

Complex innovative designs in clinical trials have the potential to increase efficiency and lower the cost of drug development, improving patient access to therapies. This article highlights designs and approaches based on a meeting linked to an ongoing FDA pilot program in the field. Departments of Oncology and of Biostatistics,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

A shared disease-associated oligodendrocyte signature among multiple CNS pathologies

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex neurodegenerative disease, perturbing neuronal and non-neuronal cell populations. In this study, using single-cell transcriptomics, we mapped all non-immune, non-neuronal cell populations in wild-type and AD model (5xFAD) mouse brains. We identified an oligodendrocyte state that increased in association with brain pathology, which we termed disease-associated oligodendrocytes (DOLs). In a murine model of amyloidosis, DOLs appear long after plaque accumulation, and amyloid-beta (AÎ²) alone was not sufficient to induce the DOL signature in vitro. DOLs could be identified in a mouse model of tauopathy and in other murine neurodegenerative and autoimmune inflammatory conditions, suggesting a common response to severe pathological conditions. Using quantitative spatial analysis of mouse and postmortem human brain tissues, we found that oligodendrocytes expressing a key DOL marker (SERPINA3N/SERPINA3 accordingly) are present in the cortex in areas of brain damage and are enriched near AÎ² plaques. In postmortem human brain tissue, the expression level of this marker correlated with cognitive decline. Altogether, this study uncovers a shared signature of oligodendrocytes in central nervous system pathologies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genome-scale single-cell CRISPR screens

Single-cell CRISPR screens, such as Perturb-seq, provide pooled information on genetic perturbations and associated multivariate phenotypic changes in individual cells and, therefore, are promising tools for genotype"“phenotype mapping. However, such screens have been restricted to at most a few hundred pre-selected genes or phenotypes of interest. Here, Replogle et al. expand a CRISPR interference-based Perturb-seq platform to the genome scale and analyse transcriptional phenotypes to resolve gene functions.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
Nature.com

Copy-number classifiers for cancer

Classifying cancers according to underlying genomic features can aid the stratification of patients into subgroups for personalized clinical care. Two new papers in Nature report copy-number-based classification systems across cancer types that associate with patient outcome, inform mechanisms of cancer origin and provide routes for targeted therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Acute kidney injury secondary to urinary tract infection in kidney transplant recipients

Acute kidney injury (AKI) in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs) is a common, yet poorly investigated, complication of urinary tract infections (UTI) and urosepsis. A retrospective comparative analysis was performed, recruiting 101 KTRs with urosepsis, 100 KTRs with UTI, and 100 KTRs without history of UTI or sepsis. The incidences of AKI in the urosepsis and UTI groups were 75.2% and 41%, respectively. The urosepsis group has also presented with a significantly higher prevalence of AKI stage 2 and 3 than the UTI group. The rates of recovery from AKI stages 1, 2 and 3, were 75,6%, 55% and 26.1%, respectively. Factors independently associated with renal recovery from AKI were: AKI severity grade (AKI stage 2 with OR = 0.25 and AKI stage 3 with OR = 0.1), transfusion of red blood cells (RBC) (OR = 0.22), and the use of steroid bolus in the acute phase of treatment (OR = 4). The septic status (urosepsis vs UTI) did not influence the rates of renal recovery from AKI after adjustment for the remaining variables. The dominant cause of RBC transfusions in the whole population was upper GI-bleeding. In multivariable analyses, the occurrence of AKI was also independently associated with a greater decline of eGFR at 1-year post-discharge and with a greater risk of graft loss. In KTRs with both urosepsis and UTI, the occurrence of AKI portends poor transplantation outcomes. The local transfusion policy, modulation of immunosuppression and stress ulcer prophylaxis (which is not routinely administered in KTRs) in the acute setting may be modifiable factors that significantly impact long-term transplantation outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Are guidelines a useful tool for improving outcomes in neurology?

A growing number of clinical practice guidelines are being developed for neurological diseases, and they have the potential to benefit patients, clinicians, policymakers and payers. However, the effectiveness of these guidelines has not been evaluated, so we do not yet know whether they improve patient outcomes in a real-world setting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Tumor regionalization after surgery: Roles of the tumor microenvironment and neutrophil extracellular traps

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Surgery is unanimously regarded as the primary strategy to cure solid tumors in the early stages but is not always used in advanced cases. However, tumor surgery must be carefully considered because the risk of metastasis could be increased by the surgical procedure. Tumor surgery may result in a deep wound, which induces many biological responses favoring tumor metastasis. In particular, NETosis, which is the process of forming neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), has received attention as a risk factor for surgery-induced metastasis. To reduce cancer mortality, researchers have made efforts to prevent secondary metastasis after resection of the primary tumor. From this point of view, a better understanding of surgery-induced metastasis might provide new strategies for more effective and safer surgical approaches. In this paper, recent insights into the surgical effects on metastasis will be reviewed. Moreover, in-depth opinions about the effects of NETs on metastasis will be discussed.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Diversity of spatiotemporal coding reveals specialized visual processing streams in the mouse cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29656-z, published online 06 June 2022. The original HTML version of this Article was updated shortly after publication because the previous HTML version linked to an incorrectÂ Supplementary Movie file. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Neuro-Electronics Research Flanders, Kapeldreef 75, 3001, Leuven, Belgium. Xu Han,Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical and therapeutic implications of BRAF fusions in histiocytic disorders

Histiocytic disorders represent a collection of hematologic diseases with varied clinical presentations [1]. The identification of an oncogenic driver has enabled the classification of some of the histiocytic disorders as neoplasms [1]. The activation of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK)-extracellular-signal-regulated kinase (ERK) pathway is the hallmark of Erdheim-Chester disease (ECD) and Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH) [2]. BRAFV600E mutations are identified in 50"“60% of patients with LCH and ECD and represent the most conspicuous mechanism for ERK activation [2, 3]. Additionally, one-third of patients with Rosai-Dorfman Disease (RDD) have mutations in the MAPK-ERK pathway [2].
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Is loss of p53 a driver of ductal carcinoma in situ progression?

Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) is a non-obligate precursor of invasive carcinoma. Multiple studies have shown that DCIS lesions typically possess a driver mutation associated with cancer development. Mutation in the TP53 tumour suppressor gene is present in 15"“30% of pure DCIS lesions and in ~30% of invasive breast cancers. Mutations in TP53 are significantly associated with high-grade DCIS, the most likely form of DCIS to progress to invasive carcinoma. In this review, we summarise published evidence on the prevalence of mutant TP53 in DCIS (including all DCIS subtypes), discuss the availability of mouse models for the study of DCIS and highlight the need for functional studies of the role of TP53 in the development of DCIS and progression from DCIS to invasive disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Saliva changes in composition associated to COVID-19: a preliminary study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV 2), is usually associated with a wide variety of clinical presentations from asymptomatic to severe cases. The use of saliva as a diagnostic and monitoring fluid has gained importance since it can be used to investigate the immune response and to direct quantification of antibodies against COVID-19. Additionally, the use of proteomics in saliva has allowedÂ to increaseÂ our understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of diseases, bringing newÂ perspectives on diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. In this work, we compared the salivary proteome of 10 patients with COVID-19, (five patients with mild and five patients with severe COVID-19) and ten control healthy patients. Through the application of proteomics, we have identified 30 proteins whose abundance levels differed between the COVID-19 groups and the control group. Two of these proteins (TGM3 and carbonic anhydrase-CA6) were validated by the measurement of gGT and TEA respectively, in 98 additional saliva samples separated into two groups: (1) COVID-19 group, integrated by 66 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 (2) control group, composed of 32 healthy individuals who did not show any sign of disease for at least four weeks and were negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR. In the proteomic study there were observed upregulations in CAZA1, ACTN4, and ANXA4, which are proteins related to the protective response against the virus disturbance, and the upregulation of TGM3, that is correlated to the oxidative damage in pulmonary tissue. We also showed the downregulation in cystatins and CA6 that can be involved in the sensory response to stimulus and possibly related to the presence of anosmia and dysgeusia during the COVID-19. Additionally, the presence of FGB in patients with severe COVID-19 but not in mild COVID-19 patients could indicate a higher viral aggregation and activation in these cases. In conclusion, the salivary proteome in patients with COVID-19 showed changes in proteins related to the protective response to viral infection, and the altered sensory taste perception that occur during the disease. Moreover, gGT and TEA could be potential biomarkers of respiratory complications that can occurs during COVID 19 although further larger studies should be made to corroborate this.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Learning the chemical grammar of biomolecular condensates

Biomolecular condensates compartmentalize and regulate assemblies of biomolecules engaged in vital physiological processes in cells. Specific proteins and nucleic acids engaged in shared functions occur in any one kind of condensate, suggesting that these compartments have distinct chemical specificities. Indeed, some small-molecule drugs concentrate in specific condensates due to chemical properties engendered by particular amino acids in the proteins in those condensates. Here we argue that the chemical properties that govern molecular interactions between a small molecule and biomolecules within a condensate can be ascertained for both the small molecule and the biomolecules. We propose that learning this 'chemical grammar', the rules describing the chemical features of small molecules that engender attraction or repulsion by the physicochemical environment of a specific condensate, should enable design of drugs with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Extrathymic Aire primes Candida-specific T17 cells

Thymic expression of the transcriptional regulator Aire is critical for enforcing central immune tolerance1. However, the immunological functions of extrathymic Aire-expressing cells (eTACs) remain incompletely understood. AIRE deficiency causes multi-organ autoimmunity and chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis (CMC), a condition characterized by severe, recurrent mucosal, but not systemic, infections by the commensal fungus Candida albicans, typically affecting the mouth and esophagus1. In this issue of Nature Immunology, DobeÅ¡ et al.2 demonstrate that a population of mouse MHCII+Rorc+Aire+ cells that share characteristics with type 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s) can internalize and present C. albicans and prime the generation of Candida-specific TH17 cells, which can contribute to protective IL-17-dependent antifungal defence at mucosal barriers3,4. In this paper, mice with Aire deletion restricted to extrathymic Rorc-expressing cells exhibited reduced numbers of Candida-specific TH17 cells, associated with increased fungal proliferation in kidney and mucosal tissues when challenged in recall models of systemic and mucosal candidiasis.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy