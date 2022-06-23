ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graph pangenomes find missing heritability

By David Edwards
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe use of association studies to identify candidate genes for complex biological traits in plants has been challenging due to a reliance on single reference genomes, leading to missing heritability. Graphical pangenomes and the identification of causal variants...

Phys.org

Paleontologists discover a new type of 'bear dog,' a large predator from the Pyrenees

A fossilized lower jaw has led an international team of paleontologists, headed by Bastien Mennecart from the Natural History Museum Basel, to discover a new species of predator that once lived in Europe. These large predators belong to a group of carnivores colloquially known as "bear dogs." They could weigh around 320 kilograms and appeared 36 million years ago before becoming extinct around 7.5 million years ago.
scitechdaily.com

Remarkable Intelligence: Octopus and Human Brains Share the Same “Jumping Genes”

New research has identified an important molecular analogy that could explain the remarkable intelligence of these fascinating invertebrates. An exceptional organism with an extremely complex brain and cognitive abilities makes the octopus very unique among invertebrates. So much so that it resembles vertebrates more than invertebrates in several aspects. The neural and cognitive complexity of these animals could originate from a molecular analogy with the human brain, as discovered by a research paper that was recently published in BMC Biology and coordinated by Remo Sanges from Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati (SISSA) of Trieste and by Graziano Fiorito from Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn of Naples.
Daily Mail

Gallstone extracted from the mummified body of a 16th Century Italian prince is used to reconstruct the first ancient genome of E. coli - showing how the notorious superbug has evolved over 400 years

When you think about precious crown jewels, a 400-year-old gallstone is probably not what springs to mind!. However, a team of scientists have found something very valuable inside calcified balls extracted from a 16th century Italian prince's gallbladder. Remnants of early E. Coli were found to be present, and researchers...
scitechdaily.com

Giant Bacteria – 5,000 Times Bigger Than Normal – Discovered in Guadeloupe Mangroves

Though newly discovered bacteria are visible to the naked eye, microscopy reveals unexpected complexity. At first glance, the slightly murky waters in the tube look like a scoop of stormwater, replete with leaves, debris, and even lighter threads in the mix. But in the Petri dish, the thin vermicelli-like threads floating delicately above the leaf debris are revealed to actually be single bacterial cells, visible to the naked eye.
BGR.com

Scientists found a simple sleep habit that literally cleans your brain

Scientists have discovered a simple sleep habit that can literally clean your brain at night. What exactly does that mean? Well, when you sleep on your side, scientists say it can help improve your glymphatic system. This system is responsible for cleaning “misfolded proteins” out of your brain. These proteins play a large part in the formation of motor neuron diseases.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Researchers Find That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract Can Help the Body Clear Persistent HPV Infections

Nearly two-thirds of study participants cleared their HPV infection with daily use of AHCC®. NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a paper published in Frontiers in Oncology, daily use of a unique mushroom extract AHCC® supported the immune system in clearing HPV infections in two-thirds of study participants after six months of supplementation.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Human Lifespan Can Be Extended - But Should We?

Extending the human lifespan is not impossible any longerEngin Akyurt/Unsplash. The strives in the field of science are showing promising signs that life, from an organic perspective, can be extended past its “expiration date”. Although life itself cannot be compared to some perishable produce, the average around the world in terms of life expectancy is of 73 years.
Benzinga

Encountering DMT Entities: Are They Real?

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. DMT is a powerful hallucinogen famous for producing experiences of encounters with entities, but how many people actually see them?. If you take a trip to the Amazonian basin, you can find the perennial shrub, Psychotria viridis....
CBS San Francisco

Gigantic, half-inch-long bacteria identified by team led by Bay Area scientist

BERKELEY --  Scientists have discovered the world's largest bacterium in a Caribbean mangrove swamp.Most bacteria are microscopic but this one is so big it can be seen with the naked eye.The thin white filament, approximately the size of a human eyelash, is "by far the largest bacterium known to date," said Jean-Marie Volland, a marine biologist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and co-author of a paper announcing the discovery Thursday in the journal Science.Olivier Gros, a co-author and biologist at the University of the French West Indies and Guiana, found the first example of this bacterium — named Thiomargarita magnifica,...
WILDLIFE

