Graph pangenomes find missing heritability

BERKELEY -- Scientists have discovered the world's largest bacterium in a Caribbean mangrove swamp.Most bacteria are microscopic but this one is so big it can be seen with the naked eye.The thin white filament, approximately the size of a human eyelash, is "by far the largest bacterium known to date," said Jean-Marie Volland, a marine biologist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and co-author of a paper announcing the discovery Thursday in the journal Science.Olivier Gros, a co-author and biologist at the University of the French West Indies and Guiana, found the first example of this bacterium — named Thiomargarita magnifica,...
Comments / 0