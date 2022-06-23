ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macrocycle-stabilization of its interaction with 14-3-3 increases plasma membrane localization and activity of CFTR

By Loes M. Stevers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpaired activity of the chloride channel CFTR is the cause of cystic fibrosis. 14-3-3 proteins have been shown to stabilize CFTR and increase its biogenesis and activity. Here, we report the identification and mechanism of action of a macrocycle stabilizing the 14-3-3/CFTR complex. This molecule rescues plasma membrane localization and chloride...

