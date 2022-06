New York voters will head to the polls Tuesday to pick the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor. Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking her first full term, but two of her fellow Democrats -- Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams -- are hoping to put her out of work. And there's a heated four-way race among the GOP, with businessman Harry Wilson, former Trump aide Andrew Giuliani, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin seeking the nod.

