Supporting scientists who are deaf or hard of hearing

By John J. Dennehy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing awareness and better technology bodes for a more positive future for scientists who are deaf or hard of hearing, explains John Dennehy. I am a microbiologist and professor at Queens College of the City University of New York, who happens to be deaf, and the path to my present position...

Nature.com

Why public engagement is important for neuroscientists

What's the point of public engagement? Why can't we just be neuroscience researchers? In this Comment I will argue that communicating our science is a key aspect of being a neuroscientist and that our science can be enriched by this. Public interest in science is the reason that Albermarle Street...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Diversity of spatiotemporal coding reveals specialized visual processing streams in the mouse cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29656-z, published online 06 June 2022. The original HTML version of this Article was updated shortly after publication because the previous HTML version linked to an incorrectÂ Supplementary Movie file. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Neuro-Electronics Research Flanders, Kapeldreef 75, 3001, Leuven, Belgium. Xu Han,Â...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'We're at risk of creating a generation of racist and sexist robots': Study shows artificial intelligence quickly becomes bigoted after learning 'toxic stereotypes' on the internet

Fears have been raised about the future of artificial intelligence after a robot was found to have learned 'toxic stereotypes' from the internet. The machine showed significant gender and racial biases, including gravitating toward men over women and white people over people of colour during tests by scientists. It also...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
WEKU

With Roe v. Wade overturned, disabled people reflect on how it will impact them

In 2008, around eight weeks into her second pregnancy, Robin Wilson-Beattie began experiencing hyperemesis gravidarum, which caused her to have severe episodes of vomiting. She had gone through this condition as well as other complications, such as preeclampsia, during her first pregnancy four years prior and knew that she would likely become bedridden, but this time she didn't have the support to help her through it.
ADVOCACY
John Dennehy
psychologytoday.com

Rethinking Why Schools Exist

Tools exist to identify and treat at-risk students in schools, but there is a lack of motivation to urgently implement them. The school system developed in a time of information scarcity, which no longer exists. The demands of the modern world require us to reimagine schools as primarily incubators of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

An anti-obesity drug from the diabetes toolbox

In a phase 3 study, the diabetes drug tirzepatide brought about substantial and sustained weight reduction in adults with obesity. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Obesity affects approximately 650 million adults worldwide. Due to the complex underlying metabolic perturbations, diet and lifestyle approaches...
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

A new phase of the Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it

Improved screening, novel therapies and a focus on health equity can reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years, but these must be underpinned by an investment in basic, translational and clinical research, along with open data. On 2 February 2022, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to...
CANCER
Phys.org

Celibacy: Its surprising evolutionary advantages

Why would someone join an institution that removed the option of family life and required them to be celibate? Reproduction, after all, is at the very heart of the evolution that shaped us. Yet many religious institutions around the world require exactly this. The practice has led anthropologists to wonder how celibacy could have evolved in the first place.
RELIGION
Phys.org

Report finds 70% of 10-year-olds in 'learning poverty,' unable to read and understand a simple text

As a result of the worst shock to education and learning in recorded history, learning poverty has increased by a third in low- and middle-income countries, with an estimated 70% of 10-year-olds unable to understand a simple written text, according to a new report published today by the World Bank, UNESCO, UNICEF, UK government Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), USAID, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This rate was 57% before the pandemic, but now the learning crisis has deepened. This generation of students now risks losing $21 trillion in potential lifetime earnings in present value, or the equivalent of 17% of today's global GDP, up from the $17 trillion estimated in 2021.
EDUCATION
Vogue Magazine

Even Before the Overturn of Roe, American Women Were Being Let Down

I’m writing this on my phone while nursing my 10-week-old, with my four- and six-year-olds entertaining themselves in the other room. The four-year-old has missed the past week of school because he caught COVID one week before the FDA—after taking its excruciating time—approved a vaccine for under-5’s. He then passed it to his brother (probably), who missed his last week of school. We’re moving this summer, so he said farewell to his classmates via Microsoft Teams, peering at his friends from my computer, straining to hear their faint goodbyes.
U.S. POLITICS
Nature.com

Learning the chemical grammar of biomolecular condensates

Biomolecular condensates compartmentalize and regulate assemblies of biomolecules engaged in vital physiological processes in cells. Specific proteins and nucleic acids engaged in shared functions occur in any one kind of condensate, suggesting that these compartments have distinct chemical specificities. Indeed, some small-molecule drugs concentrate in specific condensates due to chemical properties engendered by particular amino acids in the proteins in those condensates. Here we argue that the chemical properties that govern molecular interactions between a small molecule and biomolecules within a condensate can be ascertained for both the small molecule and the biomolecules. We propose that learning this 'chemical grammar', the rules describing the chemical features of small molecules that engender attraction or repulsion by the physicochemical environment of a specific condensate, should enable design of drugs with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Neuroimaging and cognitive correlates of retinal Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) measures at late middle age in a twin sample

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13662-8, published online 10 June 2022. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "NHMRC (National Health and Medical Research Council) project grant (application ID 1063608). This project received seed funding from a Pfizer Neuroscience Research Grant (2011) (application ID WS1931543). Chris...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A shared disease-associated oligodendrocyte signature among multiple CNS pathologies

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex neurodegenerative disease, perturbing neuronal and non-neuronal cell populations. In this study, using single-cell transcriptomics, we mapped all non-immune, non-neuronal cell populations in wild-type and AD model (5xFAD) mouse brains. We identified an oligodendrocyte state that increased in association with brain pathology, which we termed disease-associated oligodendrocytes (DOLs). In a murine model of amyloidosis, DOLs appear long after plaque accumulation, and amyloid-beta (AÎ²) alone was not sufficient to induce the DOL signature in vitro. DOLs could be identified in a mouse model of tauopathy and in other murine neurodegenerative and autoimmune inflammatory conditions, suggesting a common response to severe pathological conditions. Using quantitative spatial analysis of mouse and postmortem human brain tissues, we found that oligodendrocytes expressing a key DOL marker (SERPINA3N/SERPINA3 accordingly) are present in the cortex in areas of brain damage and are enriched near AÎ² plaques. In postmortem human brain tissue, the expression level of this marker correlated with cognitive decline. Altogether, this study uncovers a shared signature of oligodendrocytes in central nervous system pathologies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Retraction Note: AKT3-mediated IWS1 phosphorylation promotes the proliferation of EGFR-mutant lung adenocarcinomas through cell cycle-regulated U2AF2 RNA splicing

Retraction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24795-1, published online 30 July 2021. The authors are retracting this Article as irregularities were found in the data that indicate the splicing of the U2AF2 exon 2 does not occur as reported in the Article. The irregularities call into question the conclusions and undermine their confidence in the integrity of the study. The authors therefore wish to retract the article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheConversationCanada

Adapting to life with COVID-19: Lessons our own immune system can teach us about public health information

The last of Ontario’s COVID-19 mask mandates — which have still been in effect in settings like hospitals and public transit — are scheduled to expire on June 11. While border protocols, such as random testing, have been extended at least until the end of June, long lineups at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport are fuelling calls to lift them.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Author Correction: Intravital microscopic observation of the microvasculature during hemodialysis in healthy rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03681-2, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the data stated for 'Fiber internal diameter', 'Internal volume dialyzer fibers', 'Total internal volume dialyzer' and 'Effective membrane exchange area' was incorrect. The original Table 1 and accompanying...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pre-diagnosis and post-diagnosis dietary patterns and survival in women with ovarian cancer

Evidence is limited on inflammation-related dietary patterns and mortality in ovarian cancer survivors. We examined the associations between pre- and post-diagnosis dietary patterns, including change in diet from before to after diagnosis, and mortality among 1003 ovarian cancer survivors in two prospective cohort studies. Dietary pattern scores for empirical dietary inflammatory pattern (EDIP) and Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) were calculated based on food frequency questionnaires. We used Cox proportional hazard models to calculate hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for ovarian cancer-specific and all-cause mortality.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Food insecurity arises the likelihood of hospitalization in patients with COVID-19

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99610-4, published online 08 October 2021. The original version of this article contained an error, as tests for multi-collinearity and power were not included. Analyses rejecting the multi-collinearity problem and establishing the power of the study to be sufficient have now been included as Supplementary Information...
PUBLIC HEALTH

