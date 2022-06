DOVER-FOXCROFT – Saturday, June 25, was a hot day in Dover-Foxcroft, but it was also the center of the Whoopie Pie Universe as nearly 8,000 people descended on the downtown to celebrate Maine’s Official State Treat. “It was a record-breaking turnout,” said Patrick Myers, one of the festival...

DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO