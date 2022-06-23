ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge agrees to postpone trial for Proud Boys

By MSNBC.com
MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge delayed a Jan. 6 trial that had...

Daily Mail

Arizona Senate Republicans claim cops stopped an INSURRECTION at state capitol by firing tear gas at protesters furious at Roe v Wade ruling when they tried to storm the building and 'defaced memorials'

Arizona state senators have said the Phoenix Police Department stopped an insurrection with their actions during a protest outside the state Capitol complex on Friday night. Riot police deployed tear gas as protesters banged on doors and windows during the demonstration. Despite the apparent seriousness of the protest, no arrests were made.
MSNBC

Nancy Northup: ‘Devastating’ Dobbs decision was ‘just judicial activism’

Americans woke up with less rights than they did yesterday and the path forward is bleak – especially for those without the means to travel out of state to access abortion care. Nancy Northup, CEO of the Center of Reproductive Rights, which argued Dobbs, says there’s a grim future ahead for those in need of abortion care. “We are going to see an incredible response to this devastating opinion which was just judicial activism. The people who are going to pay most for it are those who are least able to get health care in their communities.” June 25, 2022.
MSNBC

Abortion providers scramble to help women as state bans spread

Amy Hagstrom Miller, founder and C.E.O. of Whole Woman's Health, talks with Rachel Maddow about the hardships her clients face in the wake of the Republican Supreme Court's striking down of Roe v. Wade, and the effort to get abortion services to women who live in states with bans already in place. June 25, 2022.
MSNBC

Inside the 'Roe' decision: Why Alito's ruling can't be taken at face value

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and 50 years of precedent, upholding Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and giving the green light to abortion bans nationwide. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the wide-ranging legal implications of this ruling, explaining how the ruling could be weaponized against other rights. June 24, 2022.
MSNBC

Rep. Ryan: Overturning Roe v. Wade is ‘largest governmental overreach’ in U.S. history

Following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, NBC News’ Ken Dilanian spoke to Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who called the ruling “the largest governmental overreach in the history of our lifetime.” The congressman went on to say that after this ruling, the Supreme Court could be “going after birth control” and “same sex marriage next.”June 24, 2022.
MSNBC

January 6 hearings Day 5 focus on DOJ's 'big lie' last stand

Imagine for a moment the uproar that would have occurred on Jan. 3, 2021, if 100 or so top Justice Department lawyers had resigned en masse. Our country narrowly dodged that turmoil following an Oval Office meeting that Sunday afternoon, three days before Congress would convene to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen requested the meeting after he learned earlier that day that President Donald Trump planned to fire him and replace him with an underling. Rosen’s offense? Refusing to go along with Trump’s false claims that the Justice Department had found fraud in the election.
MSNBC

Dissenting jurists: Overturning Roe undermines court’s legitimacy

In the Supreme Court’s 1991 Casey ruling, which upheld Roe v. Wade, the majority wrote, “Like the character of an individual, the legitimacy of the Court must be earned over time.”. In their dissent in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Justices Stephen Breyer, Elana Kagan, and Sonia...
