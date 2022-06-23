ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for June 23, 2022

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJailhouse calls offer insight into Alex Murdaugh’s …. Summer fun for a good cause: local police officers …. FBI raids 2 Georgia churches, including Hinesville …. Pay It Forward: Hinesville teacher...

WSAV-TV

Where’s Bunny Ware?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- There are always unique events happening right here in Savannah, Georgia and our friend Bunny Ware is here to take us on an adventure through our local social scene! This week Bunny gives us an inside look to three major events, Mary’s Place Annual Gala, The Venue Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, and Sips at the Station: Hosts Crime Stoppers.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Immunization requirements for 16-year-olds in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re a parent of a school aged child in Georgia, you’ll want to make sure they’re all up to date on their shots before heading back to school in August!. There is a new requirement that impacts high schoolers specifically, and joining...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Be Our Guest at X Golf of Hilton Head

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) Love golf, great food and a great deal? Who doesn’t? Right! Well, we’ve got a great opportunity for you at X Golf Hilton Head where you can “Play, Train & Entertain.” All you have to do is Be Our Guest!. For more more...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp speaks at GMA convention in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, thousands of people are expected to come to the Hostess City for the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Annual Convention. State and city leaders, including Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, will be taking part. On Sunday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) took the stage, touting his record of bringing employment and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
kolomkobir.com

10 Campgrounds That Are Just Outside Of Savannah, Georgia

Savannah is the oldest city in Georgia, with trams, cobblestone streets, and ancient architecture. The Spanish moss dressed over hundreds of years old live oaks, the grounds that carried the burden of Union and Confederate conflicts, and the meandering Savannah River that formerly transported wooden pirate ships are all part of Savannah’s identity. Exploring one of the South’s most important historical cities doesn’t need tourists to spend a fortune on their accommodation. Several campgrounds around Savannah provide the finest things: wilderness, history, and that legendary Southern charm. Here are the best 10 campsites in the area.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man shot, injured in Savannah Monday evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured in Savannah Monday evening, police say. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened on West Broad Court. The man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be updated as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman hurt in Statesboro shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman was shot during a weekend gathering on Pine Street, according to the Statesboro Police Department. No arrests have been made in the case. Officials said the incident took place Saturday after police broke up a large gathering on another street. Some of the group left the area, then arrived […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Hampton Co. celebrates final day of Watermelon Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday marked the 6th and final day of Hampton County’s biggest event of the year – the Watermelon Festival! Saturday morning they held what people there say was the biggest parade the festival has ever had. More than 100 floats made their way down...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Woman injured after shooting incident in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — A woman was injured after she was struck by gunfire on Saturday night. According to Statesboro Police, officers were patrolling the area of Pine Street around 11:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots. Shortly after, officers were notified of a 20-year-old woman who was driven to East Georgia Regional Medical Center after she was struck by gunfire.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Residents and tourists concerned after shooting near City Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people were injured, one seriously, in a shooting near City Market early Saturday morning. Savannah Police have interviewed a person of interest, but haven’t filed any charges in relation to the shooting at this time. It’s the latest shooting in downtown- which has both...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

3 injured in early morning Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured three people in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department said the incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Saint Julian Street. Multiple officers were in the area working in a patrol or extra...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

3 injured in shooting near City Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people were injured in a shooting Sunday in Savannah’s City Market. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of West St. Julian Street. Two victims, a female and a male, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Another male sustained serious injuries but […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Pets and fireworks: What you need to know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Independence Day is quickly approaching and many are preparing for the holiday by stocking up on food and patriotic gear- but have you thought about what you’re going to do with your pets when people in your neighborhood break out the fireworks? WSAV spoke with Nina Schulze from the Humane Society […]
SAVANNAH, GA

