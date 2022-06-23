Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for June 23, 2022

Savannah is the oldest city in Georgia, with trams, cobblestone streets, and ancient architecture. The Spanish moss dressed over hundreds of years old live oaks, the grounds that carried the burden of Union and Confederate conflicts, and the meandering Savannah River that formerly transported wooden pirate ships are all part of Savannah’s identity. Exploring one of the South’s most important historical cities doesn’t need tourists to spend a fortune on their accommodation. Several campgrounds around Savannah provide the finest things: wilderness, history, and that legendary Southern charm. Here are the best 10 campsites in the area.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO