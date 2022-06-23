ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sibley County, MN

Sibley County Board votes 3-2 to hire child welfare social worker

arlingtonmnnews.com
 5 days ago

The Sibley County Board, during its regular meeting on Tuesday morning, June 14, voted 3-2 and approved a motion to hire a child welfare social worker under the Public Health & Human Services Department within...

arlingtonmnnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Minnesota courts hear challenges to use of agricultural land for solar projects

Recent state appeals court rulings are starting to shed light on how far Minnesota counties can go to limit solar development on agricultural land. The Minnesota Court of Appeals recently ruled in three cases involving rural counties that rejected developers’ plans to build community solar farms. The court has rejected denials by McLeod County twice in the past year, though last month it affirmed Stearns County’s right to deny a solar project.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz signs executive order to further protect those seeking abortions in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order further protecting those who travel to Minnesota to get an abortion.  "My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom," the governor said in a statement Saturday. "This order shows our administration's commitment to protecting patients and health care providers." The executive order, which immediately went into effect, commands state agencies not to assist other states' attempts to seek civil, criminal or professional sanctions against anyone seeking, providing or obtaining legal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Sibley County, MN
Government
Sibley County, MN
Health
State
Minnesota State
Arlington, MN
Government
County
Sibley County, MN
City
Arlington, MN
boreal.org

In Minnesota, emotions high after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Hundreds of people rallied at the U of M in Minneapolis in support of abortion rights on May 5, 2022. Matt Sepic | MPR News File. Supporters and opponents of legalized abortion in Minnesota reacted swiftly Friday to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, with opponents cheering the news and abortion rights advocates vowing to keep abortion legal in Minnesota.
kelo.com

More trouble for Derek Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — There is more trouble for Derek Chauvin. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to give former Minneapolis Officer a 25-year sentence for violating the rights of George Floyd, as well as the rights of a 14-year-old Black boy who was restrained in an unrelated case.
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man is arrested for bringing drugs to the state from Chicago. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says David Lawrence Holden, 42 of Mankato, was arrested on Friday and booked into the Blue Earth County Jail for first-degree drug sales, first-degree drug possession, and felon in possession of a firearm.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm man charged with felony stalking

A New Ulm man with a history of criminal convictions is facing felony stalking charges. A criminal complaint says Joseph Thomas Rewitzer, 31, parked across the street from the victim’s rural Nicollet County home last week and began screaming profanities. The victim was outside with her children when the incident occurred. Police say the victim had multiple recordings of Rewitzer acting similarly.
NEW ULM, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Welfare#Health Human Services#Social Worker#Politics Local#The Sibley County Board
KX News

Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller to be released

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home is scheduled to be released from prison next week, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge. Mohamed Noor, 36, is […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Bring Me The News

Fishermen find body floating in Minnesota River in Shakopee

Police and firefighters recovered a body from the Minnesota River in Shakopee on Saturday. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says fishermen reported a body floating in the river just upstream from The Landing–Minnesota River Heritage Park just before 11 a.m. “Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s...
SHAKOPEE, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Carlton, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Becker; Beltrami; Benton; Big Stone; Carlton; Cass; Chippewa; Clay; Clearwater; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Hubbard; Itasca; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Koochiching; Lac qui Parle; Lake of the Woods; Lincoln; Lyon; Mahnomen; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Murray; Otter Tail; Pine; Pipestone; Pope; Redwood; Renville; St. Louis; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wilkin; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 409 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BECKER BELTRAMI BENTON BIG STONE CARLTON CASS CHIPPEWA CLAY CLEARWATER CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT HUBBARD ITASCA KANABEC KANDIYOHI KOOCHICHING LAC QUI PARLE LAKE OF THE WOODS LINCOLN LYON MAHNOMEN MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON MURRAY OTTER TAIL PINE PIPESTONE POPE REDWOOD RENVILLE ST. LOUIS STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WILKIN YELLOW MEDICINE
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Sleepy Eye man repeatedly punched teen & struck woman

A Sleepy Eye man allegedly repeatedly punched a teen boy and struck the boy’s mother several times. Michael Louis Ream, 38, is charged with two felony counts of felony domestic assault in Watonwan County Court. Court documents say Ream became intoxicated and aggressive during a bonfire when the female...
SLEEPY EYE, MN
myklgr.com

Ceylon man injured in collision near Sleepy Eye Friday afternoon

A Ceylon man was injured in a collision in Brown County Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 4:38 p.m., an unidentified 18 year old female from New Ulm was driving a Subaru Outback northbound on Highway 4 when she stopped for the stop light at the intersection with Highway 14. A Hyundai Elantra driven by Kenneth Conrad Sanz, age 59, of Ceylon, MN, collided with her at the intersection.
SLEEPY EYE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy