Sibley County Board votes 3-2 to hire child welfare social worker
5 days ago
The Sibley County Board, during its regular meeting on Tuesday morning, June 14, voted 3-2 and approved a motion to hire a child welfare social worker under the Public Health & Human Services Department within...
Recent state appeals court rulings are starting to shed light on how far Minnesota counties can go to limit solar development on agricultural land. The Minnesota Court of Appeals recently ruled in three cases involving rural counties that rejected developers’ plans to build community solar farms. The court has rejected denials by McLeod County twice in the past year, though last month it affirmed Stearns County’s right to deny a solar project.
Planners are about to provide the first high-level look at the potential future for a tapped-out quarry in the heart of Mankato — a dramatic landscape of pools, limestone cliffs and Minnesota River views equivalent in size to nearly 22 city blocks. The next life of the unique piece...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order further protecting those who travel to Minnesota to get an abortion. "My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom," the governor said in a statement Saturday. "This order shows our administration's commitment to protecting patients and health care providers." The executive order, which immediately went into effect, commands state agencies not to assist other states' attempts to seek civil, criminal or professional sanctions against anyone seeking, providing or obtaining legal...
U.S. News and World Report just released their annual ranking of America’s Healthiest Communities and three counties in Minnesota ranked near the top. One of those counties is here in southeast Minnesota. Now, you might immediately think it's Olmsted because of the Mayo Clinic, but you'd be wrong. These...
Hundreds of people rallied at the U of M in Minneapolis in support of abortion rights on May 5, 2022. Matt Sepic | MPR News File. Supporters and opponents of legalized abortion in Minnesota reacted swiftly Friday to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, with opponents cheering the news and abortion rights advocates vowing to keep abortion legal in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — There is more trouble for Derek Chauvin. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to give former Minneapolis Officer a 25-year sentence for violating the rights of George Floyd, as well as the rights of a 14-year-old Black boy who was restrained in an unrelated case.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man is arrested for bringing drugs to the state from Chicago. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says David Lawrence Holden, 42 of Mankato, was arrested on Friday and booked into the Blue Earth County Jail for first-degree drug sales, first-degree drug possession, and felon in possession of a firearm.
A New Ulm man with a history of criminal convictions is facing felony stalking charges. A criminal complaint says Joseph Thomas Rewitzer, 31, parked across the street from the victim’s rural Nicollet County home last week and began screaming profanities. The victim was outside with her children when the incident occurred. Police say the victim had multiple recordings of Rewitzer acting similarly.
WINSTED, Connecticut (WFSB) -- At least 150 cats were removed from a Winsted home in what police are calling a “cat hoarding” situation. Winchester Police Chief William Fitzgerald said cats continue to be removed from the residence. Multiple agencies are assisting in the investigation. Fitzgerald said the cats...
It's no surprise that speeding continues to be a problem and law enforcement has been addressing the issue in a variety of ways, one of those is with targeted projects like the one that happened in the Twin Cities this weekend. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that over the weekend...
Money magazine has come out with their annual list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home is scheduled to be released from prison next week, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge. Mohamed Noor, 36, is […]
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A nationwide trend of stealing specific makes of cars has made its way to the metro. Some law enforcement officials in the Twin Cities said they've seen an uptick in stolen Hyundais and Kias. Across the country, Hyundais and Kias of certain years are...
Police and firefighters recovered a body from the Minnesota River in Shakopee on Saturday. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says fishermen reported a body floating in the river just upstream from The Landing–Minnesota River Heritage Park just before 11 a.m. “Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s...
Effective: 2022-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Becker; Beltrami; Benton; Big Stone; Carlton; Cass; Chippewa; Clay; Clearwater; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Hubbard; Itasca; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Koochiching; Lac qui Parle; Lake of the Woods; Lincoln; Lyon; Mahnomen; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Murray; Otter Tail; Pine; Pipestone; Pope; Redwood; Renville; St. Louis; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wilkin; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 409 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BECKER BELTRAMI BENTON BIG STONE CARLTON CASS CHIPPEWA CLAY CLEARWATER CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT HUBBARD ITASCA KANABEC KANDIYOHI KOOCHICHING LAC QUI PARLE LAKE OF THE WOODS LINCOLN LYON MAHNOMEN MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON MURRAY OTTER TAIL PINE PIPESTONE POPE REDWOOD RENVILLE ST. LOUIS STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WILKIN YELLOW MEDICINE
Minnesota is about to get an internationally known bakery sometime late this year, or early next year! The bakery, Tous les Jours which translates to Every Day, is a French-Asain-inspired bakery, that has locations across the globe. According to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, the bakery will be taking over...
A Sleepy Eye man allegedly repeatedly punched a teen boy and struck the boy’s mother several times. Michael Louis Ream, 38, is charged with two felony counts of felony domestic assault in Watonwan County Court. Court documents say Ream became intoxicated and aggressive during a bonfire when the female...
A Ceylon man was injured in a collision in Brown County Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 4:38 p.m., an unidentified 18 year old female from New Ulm was driving a Subaru Outback northbound on Highway 4 when she stopped for the stop light at the intersection with Highway 14. A Hyundai Elantra driven by Kenneth Conrad Sanz, age 59, of Ceylon, MN, collided with her at the intersection.
A man is in custody after he allegedly kidnapped a woman as she arrived at her work around 6 a.m. Friday in Plymouth. Nearly ten hours later, the woman was able to escape and call police, with officers responding to the 7500 block of 69th Ave. N. at 3:40 p.m., according to Brooklyn Park Police Department.
Four kids were arrested following a shootout near Erik's Bike Shop and Lunds & Byerlys in Burnsville on Saturday afternoon. Details are limited, but a spokesperson from Burnsville Police Department tells Bring Me The News that officers "responded to a report of juveniles shooting at one another in the area of [Erik's] Bike Shop and Byerlys."
