School Board votes 4-1 to table decision on closing indoor pool

Planners are about to provide the first high-level look at the potential future for a tapped-out quarry in the heart of Mankato — a dramatic landscape of pools, limestone cliffs and Minnesota River views equivalent in size to nearly 22 city blocks. The next life of the unique piece...
Deutsch & Zettel’s aquarium contains a big gar-fish. With its long pointed snout and snaky body it is quite a curiosity. The special soap sale which was to have been held at Dahl’s Cash and Carry Store last Saturday, was postponed until next Saturday, July 1st. This sale date had to be changed as the shipment of P. & G. soap, purchased especially for this sale, did not arrive in time to be put on sale last Saturday.
Recent state appeals court rulings are starting to shed light on how far Minnesota counties can go to limit solar development on agricultural land. The Minnesota Court of Appeals recently ruled in three cases involving rural counties that rejected developers’ plans to build community solar farms. The court has rejected denials by McLeod County twice in the past year, though last month it affirmed Stearns County’s right to deny a solar project.
The rapid expansion of healthy foods restaurant Crisp & Green continues in the Twin Cities, with Steel Brands announcing Monday that the newest restaurant will open in Apple Valley next month. Crisp & Green Apple Valley will open July 9 at 15610 English Ave, Suite 300. It'll become the 13th...
U.S. News and World Report just released their annual ranking of America’s Healthiest Communities and three counties in Minnesota ranked near the top. One of those counties is here in southeast Minnesota. Now, you might immediately think it's Olmsted because of the Mayo Clinic, but you'd be wrong. These...
The Canton Restaurant at 12111 12 Ave. S. in Burnsville, closed permanently Saturday, June 25. Courtesy of The Canton Restaurant. When Arthur Wong hung up his apron at Canton Restaurant in Burnsville for the last time on Saturday, he closed a chapter of Twin Cities restaurant history written by his family over the past century.
Minneapolis-based Twin Cities Orthopedics and Ridgeview, a four-hospital system, are developing an orthopedic institute on the health system's Chaska, Minn., campus. The facility, slated to open in October 2023, will be Minnesota's first dedicated orthopedic center that is a partnership between an independent practice and a health system, according to a June 23 news release.
Money magazine has come out with their annual list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300...
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department Thursday released the COVID-19 figures that include the 3-day holiday weekend. From Friday at 4 a.m. to Wednesday at 4 a.m. there were 4587 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. Locally there were 112 reported in Stearns County, 22 in Kandiyohi, 20 in Renville, 12 in Meeker, 7 in Chippewa and 2 in Swift County. There were 19 COVID-related deaths through the period, including a person in their late 40s from Stearns County.
The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. At first I was thinking that it was just this giant fair... well not exactly. The renderings have been unveiled via Bring Me the News, and WOW! It's super futuristic. Bloomington, Minnesota is in the running up...
Minnesota is about to get an internationally known bakery sometime late this year, or early next year! The bakery, Tous les Jours which translates to Every Day, is a French-Asain-inspired bakery, that has locations across the globe. According to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, the bakery will be taking over...
A Ceylon man was injured in a collision in Brown County Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 4:38 p.m., an unidentified 18 year old female from New Ulm was driving a Subaru Outback northbound on Highway 4 when she stopped for the stop light at the intersection with Highway 14. A Hyundai Elantra driven by Kenneth Conrad Sanz, age 59, of Ceylon, MN, collided with her at the intersection.
MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 14-19. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. June 17: A...
St. Paul businessman Ralph Nardini died on June 6 at the age of 93 at his home in Shoreview. “Ralph was a friend to everyone,” said Joe Fox, who served with Nardini on the Board of the Ramsey County Fair. “He was a warm person and had no problem making strangers feel comfortable.”
MINNESOTA, USA — The Supreme Court on Friday ruled to diverge from nearly 50 years of precedent by overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, essentially ending federally protected abortion procedures in the United States. The decision, a response to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, was reached by...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order further protecting those who travel to Minnesota to get an abortion. "My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom," the governor said in a statement Saturday. "This order shows our administration's commitment to protecting patients and health care providers." The executive order, which immediately went into effect, commands state agencies not to assist other states' attempts to seek civil, criminal or professional sanctions against anyone seeking, providing or obtaining legal...
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from the Minnesota River on the south edge of the Twin Cities Saturday morning. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the remains were spotted by fishermen floating in the river a bit over a mile upstream from Valleyfair in Shakopee around 11 AM. A news release says deputies, along with Shakopee Police Officers and firefighters were able to recover the body.
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Authorities say a 31-year-old Prior Lake man was struck and killed while walking near the intersection of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville Sunday around 1:40 p.m. According to the incident report, the man was walking north along Nicollet when a 2005 Saturn L300 traveling...
