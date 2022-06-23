ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MN

School Board votes 4-1 to table decision on closing indoor pool

 5 days ago

On a day when the temperature outside reached 100 degrees, the Sibley East School Board held discussion on whether or not to permanently close the indoor swimming pool at the Arlington...

swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: June 25, 2022

Deutsch & Zettel’s aquarium contains a big gar-fish. With its long pointed snout and snaky body it is quite a curiosity. The special soap sale which was to have been held at Dahl’s Cash and Carry Store last Saturday, was postponed until next Saturday, July 1st. This sale date had to be changed as the shipment of P. & G. soap, purchased especially for this sale, did not arrive in time to be put on sale last Saturday.
SCIENCE
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Minnesota courts hear challenges to use of agricultural land for solar projects

Recent state appeals court rulings are starting to shed light on how far Minnesota counties can go to limit solar development on agricultural land. The Minnesota Court of Appeals recently ruled in three cases involving rural counties that rejected developers’ plans to build community solar farms. The court has rejected denials by McLeod County twice in the past year, though last month it affirmed Stearns County’s right to deny a solar project.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
beckersspine.com

Ridgeview, Twin Cities Orthopedics to build orthopedic facility

Minneapolis-based Twin Cities Orthopedics and Ridgeview, a four-hospital system, are developing an orthopedic institute on the health system's Chaska, Minn., campus. The facility, slated to open in October 2023, will be Minnesota's first dedicated orthopedic center that is a partnership between an independent practice and a health system, according to a June 23 news release.
CHASKA, MN
willmarradio.com

Stearns County resident in their 40s succumbs to COVID-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department Thursday released the COVID-19 figures that include the 3-day holiday weekend. From Friday at 4 a.m. to Wednesday at 4 a.m. there were 4587 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. Locally there were 112 reported in Stearns County, 22 in Kandiyohi, 20 in Renville, 12 in Meeker, 7 in Chippewa and 2 in Swift County. There were 19 COVID-related deaths through the period, including a person in their late 40s from Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Ceylon man injured in collision near Sleepy Eye Friday afternoon

A Ceylon man was injured in a collision in Brown County Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 4:38 p.m., an unidentified 18 year old female from New Ulm was driving a Subaru Outback northbound on Highway 4 when she stopped for the stop light at the intersection with Highway 14. A Hyundai Elantra driven by Kenneth Conrad Sanz, age 59, of Ceylon, MN, collided with her at the intersection.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
MENTOR, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, June 14-19

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 14-19. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. June 17: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
worldnationnews.com

Saint Paul businessman and veteran Ralph Nardini dies at 93

St. Paul businessman Ralph Nardini died on June 6 at the age of 93 at his home in Shoreview. “Ralph was a friend to everyone,” said Joe Fox, who served with Nardini on the Board of the Ramsey County Fair. “He was a warm person and had no problem making strangers feel comfortable.”
SHOREVIEW, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz signs executive order to further protect those seeking abortions in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order further protecting those who travel to Minnesota to get an abortion.  "My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom," the governor said in a statement Saturday. "This order shows our administration's commitment to protecting patients and health care providers." The executive order, which immediately went into effect, commands state agencies not to assist other states' attempts to seek civil, criminal or professional sanctions against anyone seeking, providing or obtaining legal...
Power 96

Body Found in Minnesota River Near Valleyfair

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from the Minnesota River on the south edge of the Twin Cities Saturday morning. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the remains were spotted by fishermen floating in the river a bit over a mile upstream from Valleyfair in Shakopee around 11 AM. A news release says deputies, along with Shakopee Police Officers and firefighters were able to recover the body.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

Prior Lake man struck and killed by vehicle in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Authorities say a 31-year-old Prior Lake man was struck and killed while walking near the intersection of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville Sunday around 1:40 p.m. According to the incident report, the man was walking north along Nicollet when a 2005 Saturn L300 traveling...
BURNSVILLE, MN

