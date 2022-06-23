ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glencoe, MN

State: Police did not violate Casey’s rights in murder case

 5 days ago

Prosecutors offer a different argument from defense lawyers who contend Glencoe police violated Casper Reid Casey’s constitutional rights as they built a case the Glencoe man is responsible for the death of a woman last November. In a court filing filed June 13,...

Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm man charged with felony stalking

A New Ulm man with a history of criminal convictions is facing felony stalking charges. A criminal complaint says Joseph Thomas Rewitzer, 31, parked across the street from the victim’s rural Nicollet County home last week and began screaming profanities. The victim was outside with her children when the incident occurred. Police say the victim had multiple recordings of Rewitzer acting similarly.
NEW ULM, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, June 14-19

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 14-19. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. June 17: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man is arrested for bringing drugs to the state from Chicago. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says David Lawrence Holden, 42 of Mankato, was arrested on Friday and booked into the Blue Earth County Jail for first-degree drug sales, first-degree drug possession, and felon in possession of a firearm.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
monitorsaintpaul.com

Family, friends seek answers in Winston Smith killing

One year after law enforcement officers killed 32-year-old father and comedian Winston “Boogie” Smith Jr. at the top of an Uptown parking ramp, his family, friends and community members gathered at Powderhorn Park to remember Smith – and to demand answers. “Not a single day goes by...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen pleads guilty in March death of Columbia Heights girl

ANOKA, Minn. -- A Twin Cities teenager pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl, the Anoka County Attorney's office announced.Damico Jamal-Tokyo High shot and killed 15-year-old Derryanna Davis of Columbia Heights in March.High, who was 16 at the time of the crime, admitted that he picked up a handgun and, without checking to see if it was loaded, pulled the trigger while pointing the gun at Davis.The case will be deemed an extended jurisdiction juvenile prosecution. High will receive a sentence in juvenile court along with an adult prison sentence. He will serve the prison sentence if he does not fulfill the juvenile sentence, according to the Anoka County Attorney's Office.High will not have to serve a 57-month adult prison sentence as long as he meets the requirements of the Hennepin County juvenile disposition.The Anoka County Attorney's Office charged High by juvenile delinquency petition and sought to have him certified as an adult. The certification request will be rescinded if Hennepin County approves the plea agreement and issues the disposition.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
KAAL-TV

Noor transferred to non-DOC facility ahead of Monday release

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor has been moved to a non-Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) facility ahead of a scheduled release date Monday. Noor — who fatally shot an unarmed woman, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, after she called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home in 2017 — was initially sentenced in 2019 to 12.5 years in prison, after a jury convicted him of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
willmarradio.com

Officers seize drugs, arrest 3 at Lower Sioux Community

(Morton MN-) Three suspects are under arrest after a drug bust on the Lower Sioux Community Wednesday. The Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville (BLRR) Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the Lower Sioux Community, during which 3 people were arrested for controlled substance crimes including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl in addition to a firearms violations. The investigation is ongoing. The task force members were assisted by the Lower Sioux Police Dept, Redwood County Sheriff's Office and the Redwood Falls Police Dept.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

Four shot, none arrested in "chaotic scene" at Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Four people were injured during a shooting near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis. Police say multiple shots were reported just after 11:00 P-M Saturday and officers arrived to find a chaotic scene. Multiple fights broke out among the large crowd gathered in the area. Investigators are unsure if there is any relation between the four people injured. The incident happened just as a crowd of people had gathered, but say it was not a scheduled event.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Body Found in Minnesota River Near Valleyfair

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from the Minnesota River on the south edge of the Twin Cities Saturday morning. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the remains were spotted by fishermen floating in the river a bit over a mile upstream from Valleyfair in Shakopee around 11 AM. A news release says deputies, along with Shakopee Police Officers and firefighters were able to recover the body.
Bring Me The News

Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

A standoff in St. Michael ended Wednesday evening after the armed suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, was shot and injured, according to authorities. In a brief statement at 9 p.m., the City of St. Michael and Wright County Sheriff's Office said Gardas is alive and has been airlifted to a hospital. Gardas was shot when officers entered the home around 8:30 p.m., resulting in what the sheriff's office described as an "armed confrontation."
SAINT MICHAEL, MN

