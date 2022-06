The Broken Bow American Legion seniors baseball team competed at the Alliance tournament over the weekend going 3-2. Bow faced York in their opening game on Friday. It was a high scoring affair with Broken Bow coming out on top 14-12. York led 12-7 after five innings but Broken Bow would score 5 runs in the sixth to tie the game then scored two more in the 7th to complete the comeback. The Bow seniors pounded out 18 hits in the game. Austin Harvey and Max Denson were each 3 for 5 in the game. Brody Ridder and Eli Coble led the team in RBI with 3 each.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO