Physics

Revealing the invariance of vectorial structured light in complex media

By Isaac Nape
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptical aberrations place fundamental limits on the achievable resolution with focusing and imaging. In the context of structured light, optical imperfections and misalignments and perturbing media such as turbulent air, underwater and optical fibre distort the amplitude and phase of the light's spatial pattern. Here we show that polarization inhomogeneity that...

www.nature.com

natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Structure, optical properties and antimicrobial activities of MgO"“BiCrO nanocomposites prepared via solvent-deficient method

MgO"“Bi2âˆ’xCrxO3 nanocomposites for x"‰="‰0 and 0.07 were fabricated using the solvent-deficient route. X-ray diffraction method, scanning electron microscopy (SEM), energy dispersive X-ray analysis (EDXA) and UV"“Vis spectroscopy were employed to study the properties. The samples were also evaluated for the antibacterial activity. The x"‰="‰0 sample showed a dominant monoclinic crystalline structure of \(\alpha\text{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) phase. No peaks attributed to MgO were observed. Cr-doped \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) in which Bi was substituted showed that \({\text{the tetragonal BiCrO}}_{3}\) phase was also present in the \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) composite. The Scherrer formula was employed to determine the crystallite size of the samples. The Cr-doped sample showed a decrease in the crystallite size. The microstructures of the non-doped MgO"“Bi2O3 and MgO"“Bi1.93Cr0.07O3 composites consisted of micrometer sized grains and were uniformly distributed. Direct transition energy gap, \({E}_{\text{g}}\) decreased from 3.14 to 2.77Â eV with Cr-doping as determined from UV"“Vis spectroscopy. The Cr-doped \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) nanocomposites exhibited two energy gaps at 2.36 and 2.76Â eV. The antibacterial activity was determined against gram-negative bacteria (Salmonella typhimurium and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) and gram-positive bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus) by disc diffusion method. Cr-doping led to a decrease in inhibitory activity of MgO"“Bi2âˆ’xCrxO3 nanocomposite against the various types of bacteria.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Molecular insights into intra-complex signal transmission during stressosome activation

The stressosome is a pseudo-icosahedral megadalton bacterial stress-sensing protein complex consisting of several copies of two STAS-domain proteins, RsbR and RsbS, and the kinase RsbT. Upon perception of environmental stress multiple copies of RsbT are released from the surface of the stressosome. Free RsbT activates downstream proteins to elicit a global cellular response, such as the activation of the general stress response in Gram-positive bacteria. The molecular events triggering RsbT release from the stressosome surface remain poorly understood. Here we present the map of Listeria innocua RsbR1/RsbS complex at resolutions of 3.45"‰Ã… for the STAS domain core in icosahedral symmetry and of 3.87"‰Ã… for the STAS domain and N-terminal sensors in D2 symmetry, respectively. The structure reveals a conformational change in the STAS domain linked to phosphorylation in RsbR. Docking studies indicate that allosteric RsbT binding to the conformationally flexible N-terminal sensor domain of RsbR affects the affinity of RsbS towards RsbT. Our results bring to focus the molecular events within the stressosome complex and further our understanding of this ubiquitous signaling hub.
SCIENCE
Upworthy

MIT’s trillion-frames-per-second camera can capture light as it travels

A new camera developed at MIT can photograph a trillion frames per second. Compare that with a traditional movie camera which takes a mere 24. This new advancement in photographic technology has given scientists the ability to photograph the movement of the fastest thing in the Universe, light. In the video below, you'll see experimental footage of light photons traveling 600-million-miles-per-hour through water.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Spintronic reservoir computing without driving current or magnetic field

Recent studies have shown that nonlinear magnetization dynamics excited in nanostructured ferromagnets are applicable to brain-inspired computing such as physical reservoir computing. The previous works have utilized the magnetization dynamics driven by electric current and/or magnetic field. This work proposes a method to apply the magnetization dynamics driven by voltage control of magnetic anisotropy to physical reservoir computing, which will be preferable from the viewpoint of low-power consumption. The computational capabilities of benchmark tasks in single MTJ are evaluated by numerical simulation of the magnetization dynamics and found to be comparable to those of echo-state networks with more than 10 nodes.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
The Guardian

A planet in peril and our embrace of Big Brother: George Orwell would have been shocked

So many of the worst things of our time would not have been particularly shocking in the time of George Orwell. After all, he and his contemporaries lived through the rise of the Third Reich, the swift corrosion of the Russian revolution into Stalinist authoritarianism, Franco’s brutalisation of Spain, Mussolini’s reign in Italy, and masses ready to cheer on all the villains, drink up the delusions and lies they spread, and even serve as their butchers. The kleptocratic Trump, the totalitarianism-aspiring Putin, Kim Jong-un in North Korea, Lukashenko in Belarus and the rest of the rogues’ gallery of demagogues and dictators are nothing new. The invasion of Ukraine echoes the Stalinist regime’s brutality there in the 1930s.
ENTERTAINMENT
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Diversity of spatiotemporal coding reveals specialized visual processing streams in the mouse cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29656-z, published online 06 June 2022. The original HTML version of this Article was updated shortly after publication because the previous HTML version linked to an incorrectÂ Supplementary Movie file. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Neuro-Electronics Research Flanders, Kapeldreef 75, 3001, Leuven, Belgium. Xu Han,Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanically interlocked pyrene-based photocatalysts

Triplet excited-state organic chromophores present countless opportunities for applications in photocatalysis. Here we describe an approach to the engineering of the triplet excited states of aromatic chromophores, which involves incorporating pyrene into pyridinium-containing mechanically interlocked molecules (MIMs). The Ï€-extended nature of the pyrenes enforces [Ï€Â·Â·Â·Ï€] stacking, affording an efficient synthesis of tetrachromophoric octacationic homo[2]catenanes. These MIMs generate triplet populations and efficient intersystem crossing on account of the formation of a mixed charge-transfer/exciplex electronic state and a nanoconfinement effect, which leads to a high level of protection of the triplet state and extends the triplet lifetimes and yields. These compounds display excellent catalytic activity in photo-oxidation, as demonstrated by the aerobic oxidation of a sulfur-mustard simulant. This research highlights the benefits of using the mechanical bond to fine-tune the triplet photophysics of existing aromatic chromophores, providing an avenue for the development of unexplored MIM-based photosensitizers and photocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Error measurements for a quantum annealer using the one-dimensional Ising model with twisted boundaries

A finite length ferromagnetic chain with opposite spin polarization imposed at its two ends is one of the simplest frustrated spin models. In the clean classical limit the domain wall inserted on account of the boundary conditions resides with equal probability on any one of the bonds, and the degeneracy is precisely equal to the number of bonds. If quantum mechanics is introduced via a transverse field, the domain wall will behave as a particle in a box, and prefer to be nearer the middle of the chain rather than the ends. A simple characteristic of a real quantum annealer is therefore which of these limits obtains in practice. Here we have used the ferromagnetic chain with antiparallel boundary spins to test a real flux qubit quantum annealer and discover that contrary to both expectations, the domain walls found are non-uniformly distributed on account of effective random longitudinal fields present notwithstanding tuning carried out to zero out such fields when the couplings between qubits are nominally zero. We present a simple derivation of the form of the distribution function for the domain walls, and show also how the effect we have discovered can be used to determine the strength of the effective random fields (noise) characterizing the annealer. The noise measured in this fashion is smaller than what is seen during the single-qubit tuning process, but nonetheless qualitatively affects the outcome of the simulation performed by the annealer.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Kinetic and energetic insights into the dissipative non-equilibrium operation of an autonomous light-powered supramolecular pump

Natural and artificial autonomous molecular machines operate by constantly dissipating energy coming from an external source to maintain a non-equilibrium state. Quantitative thermodynamic characterization of these dissipative states is highly challenging as they exist only as long as energy is provided. Here we report on the detailed physicochemical characterization of the dissipative operation of a supramolecular pump. The pump transduces light energy into chemical energy by bringing self-assembly reactions to non-equilibrium steady states. The composition of the system under light irradiation was followed in real time by 1H NMR for four different irradiation intensities. The experimental composition and photon flow were then fed into a theoretical model describing the non-equilibrium dissipation and the energy storage at the steady state. We quantitatively probed the relationship between the light energy input and the deviation of the dissipative state from thermodynamic equilibrium in this artificial system. Our results provide a testing ground for newly developed theoretical models for photoactivated artificial molecular machines operating away from thermodynamic equilibrium.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A new phase of the Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it

Improved screening, novel therapies and a focus on health equity can reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years, but these must be underpinned by an investment in basic, translational and clinical research, along with open data. On 2 February 2022, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to...
CANCER
Nature.com

The role of references and the elusive nature of the chemical bond

Chemical bonding theory is of utmost importance to chemistry, and a standard paradigm in which quantum mechanical interference drives the kinetic energy lowering of two approaching fragments has emerged. Here we report that both internal and external reference biases remain in this model, leaving plenty of unexplored territory. We show how the former biases affect the notion of wavefunction interference, which is purportedly recognized as the most basic bonding mechanism. The latter influence how bonding models are chosen. We demonstrate that the use of real space analyses are as reference-less as possible, advocating for their use. Delocalisation emerges as the reference-less equivalent to interference and the ultimate root of bonding. Atoms (or fragments) in molecules should be understood as a statistical mixture of components differing in electron number, spin, etc.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A shared disease-associated oligodendrocyte signature among multiple CNS pathologies

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex neurodegenerative disease, perturbing neuronal and non-neuronal cell populations. In this study, using single-cell transcriptomics, we mapped all non-immune, non-neuronal cell populations in wild-type and AD model (5xFAD) mouse brains. We identified an oligodendrocyte state that increased in association with brain pathology, which we termed disease-associated oligodendrocytes (DOLs). In a murine model of amyloidosis, DOLs appear long after plaque accumulation, and amyloid-beta (AÎ²) alone was not sufficient to induce the DOL signature in vitro. DOLs could be identified in a mouse model of tauopathy and in other murine neurodegenerative and autoimmune inflammatory conditions, suggesting a common response to severe pathological conditions. Using quantitative spatial analysis of mouse and postmortem human brain tissues, we found that oligodendrocytes expressing a key DOL marker (SERPINA3N/SERPINA3 accordingly) are present in the cortex in areas of brain damage and are enriched near AÎ² plaques. In postmortem human brain tissue, the expression level of this marker correlated with cognitive decline. Altogether, this study uncovers a shared signature of oligodendrocytes in central nervous system pathologies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Neuroimaging and cognitive correlates of retinal Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) measures at late middle age in a twin sample

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13662-8, published online 10 June 2022. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "NHMRC (National Health and Medical Research Council) project grant (application ID 1063608). This project received seed funding from a Pfizer Neuroscience Research Grant (2011) (application ID WS1931543). Chris...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Learning the chemical grammar of biomolecular condensates

Biomolecular condensates compartmentalize and regulate assemblies of biomolecules engaged in vital physiological processes in cells. Specific proteins and nucleic acids engaged in shared functions occur in any one kind of condensate, suggesting that these compartments have distinct chemical specificities. Indeed, some small-molecule drugs concentrate in specific condensates due to chemical properties engendered by particular amino acids in the proteins in those condensates. Here we argue that the chemical properties that govern molecular interactions between a small molecule and biomolecules within a condensate can be ascertained for both the small molecule and the biomolecules. We propose that learning this 'chemical grammar', the rules describing the chemical features of small molecules that engender attraction or repulsion by the physicochemical environment of a specific condensate, should enable design of drugs with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity.
CHEMISTRY

