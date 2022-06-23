ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

A new type of half-metallic fully compensated ferrimagnet

By S. Semboshi
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalf-metallic fully compensated ferrimagnets (HM-FCFMs) constitute a special class of half-metals exhibiting zero magnetization at zero temperature. While there have been a number of theoretical studies predicting the existence of such materials over the last 25Â years, very few of those have been synthesized and observed that they exhibit expected properties....

