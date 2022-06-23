Multimode photon blockade

It is well known that electromagnetic radiation from radiating elements (e.g., antennas, apertures, etc.) shows dependence on the element's geometry shape in terms of operating frequencies. This basic principle is ubiquitous in the design of radiators in multiple applications spanning from microwave, to optics and plasmonics. The emergence of epsilon-near-zero media exceptionally allows for an infinite wavelength of electromagnetic waves, manifesting exotic spatially-static wave dynamics which is not dependent on geometry. In this work, we analyze theoretically and verify experimentally such geometry-independent features for radiation, thus presenting a novel class of radiating resonators, i.e., antennas, with an operating frequency irrelevant to the geometry shape while only determined by the host material's dispersions. Despite being translated into different shapes and topologies, the designed epsilon-near-zero antenna resonates at a same frequency, while exhibiting very different far-field radiation patterns, with beams varying from wide to narrow, or even from single to multiple. Additionally, the photonic doping technique is employed to facilitate the high-efficiency radiation. The material-determined geometry-independent radiation may lead to numerous applications in flexible design and manufacturing for wireless communications, sensing, and wavefront engineering.
