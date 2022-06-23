ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Artist Talk with Henry Horenstein

 5 days ago

Meet this Boston-based photographer whose exhibition, "Honky Tonk," is currently...

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI
Antique Postcard Display

See the unique artwork on postcards from the early 20th Century on display. Runs through June 29. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
Arts of our Members Exhibit

Members were asked to bring up to five pieces of their art for display. A reception will be held on June 11 from 6-8pm. Hours are Weds. - Sun., 12-4pm. Exhibit runs June 10-26.
NORTHPORT, MI
Traverse Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks in Miniature

Enjoy a retelling of the classic West Side Story in this program that integrates storytelling with music & movement, aimed at children ages five to twelve & their families. The program features Dorothy Vogel, Traverse Symphony Orchestra principal pianist. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.
LELAND, MI
Florescence Too

A reboot of an exhibit from 10 years ago – “Florescence.” It shows the beauty of northern Michigan in bloom in a variety of mediums. Runs May 28 – July 8; open 1-4pm on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.
EAST JORDAN, MI

