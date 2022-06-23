Drunk McDonald’s worker, 18, who attacked cops & kicked police car on wild night out avoids jail

A DRUNK McDonald's worker who attacked cops and kicked a police car on a wild night out has avoided jail.

Chelsea Henley, 18, lashed out when officers told her to sober up in Warrington town centre, Cheshire, last month.

Henley, who had been drinking heavily, slumped to the ground after kicking a patrol car and lay with her eyes closed as an officer battled to get her to her feet.

She was advised to go home but pushed a PC in the chest instead.

The teen was eventually bundled into a police van where she kicked out at cops - before being escorted to cells and left to sober up.

At Warrington magistrates' court, Henley, of Birchwood, faced up to 12 months in jail after she admitted assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly.

But she escaped with a fine of £140 and £119 in costs and a victim surcharge after the court heard she was initially charged by police with being drunk and was only further charged with assault following a review by CPS lawyers.

Sentencing Henley, chair of the magistrates' bench Katherine Whitaker told her: “I hope that you don’t think it was a good night given that you have ended up in court. It certainly does not look like a good night out to me.

“Emergency workers should be protected in their work and they should not expect to be assaulted in their line of work.

"There will not be any compensation but I hope that you will take note of this and that we do not see you again.”

The court heard cops spotted Henley was drunk in the Bridge Street area of Warrington town centre in the early hours of May 29.

“PC Pringle was on uniformed duty with another officer at 2.15am in Warrington town centre when their attention was drawn to the defendant," Alex Morgan, prosecuting, said.

''She then walked around and approached PC Pringle and kicked his motor vehicle.

"It caused no damage but in doing so she fell to the floor. She remained on the floor with her eyes closed but still breathing.

“PC Brown tried to rouse her but the defendant would only get up when she was informed she was going to be arrested.”

Shortly afterwards, the court heard PC Pringle told Henley to leave the area, but she pushed him with both hands to his chest.

“PC Pringle took the defendant to the floor and arrested her for police assault.”

Ms Morgan added: “When being placed into the back of the police vehicle she tried to kick out before being restrained and placed in the back of the police vehicle.”

The hearing was told Henley had never previously appeared before a court.

In mitigation defence lawyer Gary Schooler said it was "clearly out of character" adding Henley had been out with friends and family.

