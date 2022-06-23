ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Atlanta Blockchain Center Is Now Open

metroatlantaceo.com
 5 days ago

After months of renovations, entrepreneur Marlon Williams has opened...

metroatlantaceo.com

metroatlantaceo.com

Arnall Golden Gregory Adds Lauren Brown as Director of Recruiting and Professional Development

Arnall Golden Gregory (AGG) is pleased to announce the addition of Lauren Brown as the firm’s Director of Recruiting and Professional Development. Lauren brings nearly 20 years of experience to the firm where she will manage attorney recruiting, onboarding, and integration in line with the firm’s continued growth strategy in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. She will also help build the leadership pipeline by overseeing the law school recruitment and summer associate programs.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Mark A. Buckland Joins James Bates Brannan Groover

James Bates Brannan Groover LLP, a full-service law firm with offices in Macon, Atlanta, and Athens announces the addition of attorney Mark Buckland to the firm’s Tax and Wealth Planning practice group. Mark’s practice focuses on corporate and transactional law, including corporate formation, structuring corporate entities and contractual negotiations....
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Emory Healthcare Launches Student Loan Repayment Program for Employees

In an effort to help employees with student loan debt, Emory Healthcare launched a new student loan repayment benefit on June 15, 2022. Emory Healthcare employees who are benefits-eligible and have been employed for 90 days can take advantage of this new program. Employees can receive a $100 monthly loan payment (up to $1,200 a year), sent directly to their student loan account servicer, with the first tax-free contribution occurring in July. These additional payments will help reduce the length of the employee’s student loan.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Governor Announces Healthcare Workforce Commission Appointees

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his 15 appointments to the newly-created Healthcare Workforce Commission. The commission was created by. to tackle the significant challenges facing the healthcare industry in hiring and retention of workers. The commission will submit a report on their findings by the end of the year.
ATLANTA, GA

