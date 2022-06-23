The Atlanta Blockchain Center Is Now Open

In an effort to help employees with student loan debt, Emory Healthcare launched a new student loan repayment benefit on June 15, 2022. Emory Healthcare employees who are benefits-eligible and have been employed for 90 days can take advantage of this new program. Employees can receive a $100 monthly loan payment (up to $1,200 a year), sent directly to their student loan account servicer, with the first tax-free contribution occurring in July. These additional payments will help reduce the length of the employee’s student loan.

