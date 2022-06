Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he has appointed Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Director Vic Reynolds and Deputy Attorney General Julie Adams Jacobs to fill two vacancies on the Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court. The vacancies were created by the retirements of Judge LaTain Kell and Judge Mary Staley Clark, both effective on May 1st of this year. Vic Reynolds' replacement as Director of the GBI will be announced at a later date.

