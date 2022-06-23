ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Fireworks Safety Urged

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NjeNt_0gJls58R00

Fireworks sales began June 20 in New Mexico, so the Las Cruces Fire Department is reminding consumers of general guidelines and safety tips for the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

Fireworks allowed to be purchased and discharged within Las Cruces city limits are ground and hand-held sparkling and smoking devices such as: cone fountains, crackling devices, cylindrical fountains, flitter sparklers, illuminating torches, smoke devices and wheels.

Fireworks prohibited for possession, sale or use within Las Cruces city limits are aerial and ground audible devices such as: aerial spinners, helicopters, mines, missile-type rockets, Roman candles, shells, stick-type rockets, chasers and firecrackers.

Since fireworks purchased outside Las Cruces may be prohibited within the city it is advised to possess and discharge fireworks only in the jurisdiction where they were purchased. The penalty for use and/or possession of prohibited fireworks in Las Cruces can include a fine of up to $500 and/or up to 90 days incarceration.

Rules and safety guidelines include:

  • Purchase fireworks only from a licensed vendor within the municipality they will be used.
  • Fireworks may not be sold to anyone who is intoxicated or younger than 16.
  • Children should never use fireworks without close adult supervision.
  • Keep in mind the hour of usage and be considerate of your neighbors.
  • Limit use of fireworks to the outdoors, away from combustibles, and only on paved or barren land.
  • Light only one pyrotechnic at a time and move a safe distance away while it ignites.
  • Follow all label directions carefully and use common sense.
  • Do not manipulate or otherwise use fireworks in a way that’s contrary to the manufacturer’s labeling.
  • Have a reliable water source, such as a garden hose, available while discharging fireworks.
  • Soak used fireworks in a bucket or tub of water, and safely dispose of all spent casings and debris.
  • Pet owners are encouraged to secure their dogs and cats indoors when fireworks are discharged.

It is recommended that lighting fireworks only be done on paved or barren surfaces such as asphalt, concrete, or dirt with no vegetation nearby. Otherwise, an immediate water source is required where the fireworks are being used. As of May 19, 2022, the New Mexico State Forester has prohibited use of fireworks on lands covered wholly or in part in timber, brush, grass, grain, or other flammable vegetation.

The Las Cruces Fire Department will schedule increased patrols to target illegal use and possession of fireworks. Citations could be issued, and the confiscation of illegal fireworks is authorized.

Anyone who witnesses the use of illegal fireworks is asked to call the non-emergency number to Mesilla Valley Dispatch Authority at (575) 526-0795. To report an emergency, call 911.

Comments / 0

 

Las Cruces, NM
New Mexico State
Mesilla, NM
Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

