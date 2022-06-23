523 Oak St

491 Dorothy Lane 4BR/2.5BA (Springdale) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand new home? We can make your dreams come true!! We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage, and has a basement….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Princeton schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!

SPRINGDALE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO