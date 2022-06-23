ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

523 Oak St

thexunewswire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious Studio with heat, water, and trash Included! Pet-friendly! - This property features elegantly remodeled Large Studio Apartments with Bedroom/Study/Den area . Ideal for working professionals and students. *Qualifications include a credit...

www.thexunewswire.com

The Somerset on Delta

Offering spacious 2 bedroom apartments in Mt. Lookout. Just a short walk to Cincinnati's vibrant Mt. Lookout Square. Walk to nearby restaurants, pharmacies, coffee houses, nightlife, shopping, yoga, etc. Near Eli's Barbecue. Somerset Residences is conveniently located 10 min to downtown, U.C., Xavier, hospitals, I-71, and Northern KY. Building offers:
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Dozens of apartments planned for OTR, West End projects

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Three redevelopment projects in Over-the-Rhine and the West End landed Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits that will help create nearly 30 apartments, as well as commercial space. The Ohio Department of Development awarded a total of nearly $750,000 in tax credits to the three Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

7576 A Mansions Circle A

Condo- 2BR first floor in Deerfield Township - Property Id: 89705. Beautiful carefree living in this first floor Condo unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, attached 2 car garage, condo at The Mansions in Deerfield Township. 1343 sq ft, immaculate. Rent includes water, trash pickup, and outside maintenance. Features: 9 foot ceilings, ceiling fan in great-room, washer & dryer, air-conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, range, disposal, stainless steel refrigerator, blinds, cable ready, covered and uncovered patios, walk-in closet in master suite, all found in a private setting. Community pool. No local income tax.
MASON, OH
thexunewswire.com

2208 Victor St 1

2022-2023 - 2 bed 1 bath, 1st flr - Property Id: 833487. School Year 2022-2023, 2 bed 1 bath, first flr unit, on Victor St, walk to class. When we get the unit back it will be freshly painted and new flooring, W/D in the building. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2208-victor-st-cincinnati-oh-unit-1/833487.
CINCINNATI, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Where to Go See Fireworks for the Fourth!

2 – 10 p.m.; FREE. Food, drink and fireworks. The fun begins at 10:30 a.m. with a patriotic parade. At 5 p.m., Tower Park will have live music, food, drinks and the fireworks show at 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3. 4200 Springdale Road. Colerain Township. 7 p.m.; FREE. 513-385-7500.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

This West End Airbnb Is the Perfect Summer Staycation

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home in West End isn’t for sale—but it’s one of the most luxe Airbnb’s we’ve seen in the Queen City. With its elegantly appointed interior, you’ll feel like you’re staying at a swanky hotel—but you’ve got the whole place to yourself.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2323 Fowler Street,

2323 Fowler St 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Come check out our unique 3BR/1BA, home located in Cincinnati, Ohio! This home has a new roof, updated flooring, new windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system, updated bathrooms, separate dining, spacious bedrooms, central air, utility tub, w/d hookup, and a full basement! The kitchen has been completely redone and is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal and range hood! Not to mention it is located in a GREAT school district! This beauty has everything you need and all it's missing is you!! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!!
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

5806 Ridge Road

Updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Pleasant Ridge - Updated house in Pleasant Ridge. The home has 3 bedroom and 1.5 baths. The many updates include: maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. It also includes refinished hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, new windows, and new HVAC. The yard is very private and is fenced in.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Seven Hills Church 'Heart the City' returns to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — In 2021, 1,817 volunteers served 11,783 hours at 186 different locations in and around Cincinnati during "Heart the City." This year during "Heart the City," volunteers will serve more than 225 organizations through landscaping, painting, organizing, cleaning, and food distribution throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. “We’ve reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

491 Dorothy Lane,

491 Dorothy Lane 4BR/2.5BA (Springdale) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand new home? We can make your dreams come true!! We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage, and has a basement….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Princeton schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
SPRINGDALE, OH
thexunewswire.com

2462 Fairview Avenue 1

Spacious student apartment near UC - Property Id: 16186. Large one bedroom apartment located .4 miles from UC campus. High ceilings, large windows, huge eat-in kitchen. All utilities included, free laundry on-site, use of back yard, side porch. Freshly renovated and ready to be occupied 1st of February 2017. Apply...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

126 East 6th Street

Downtown: Newly renovated urban-centric apartment in the heart of downtown Cincinnati! - Newly renovated urban-centric apartment in the heart of downtown Cincinnati. To schedule your tour, please call 513-321-7000, or email emily@spspartners.com. Location. 126 East 6th Street, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1145. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 06/25/2022. Listing...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3760 Bonfield Drive 4

Avondale: Cute one bedroom available now! - Property Id: 924331. One Bedroom Apartment available. Secured building, top floor unit with hardwood flooring, large walk in closets, eat -in kitchen and off street parking. Residential street with single-family homes. Avondale neighborhood just moments away from hospitals, zoo and University of Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Unique places to visit in Ohio

It’s more than 20,000 square feet dedicated to the design and technology of signs over the years. There’s also a neon workshop inside the museum, where you can see tube benders at work.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Hamilton County Community Fair kicks off June 29

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Rides, animals, and fun are in store this week at Stricker's Grove. Kelly Allgeier, president, and Maria Roell, who is a 4-H youth share a preview of the Hamilton County Community Fair which starts June 29. Gibby also shared a few words.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Pride Parade returns two years later

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time since 2019, Cincinnati’s Pride Parade returned on June 25 in Downtown Cincinnati. The Pride Parade was free to the public, traveling down Vine Street toward Fountain Square, and all the way down Seventh Street to Sawyer Point Park. At the festival, people...
CINCINNATI, OH

