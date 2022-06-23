ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

'Travel therapy': Could holidays help mental health and wellbeing?

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Many of us will have likely heard of music therapy and art therapy -- but what about 'travel therapy'?. A new cross-disciplinary paper from Edith Cowan University (ECU) proposes we change the way we view tourism, seeing it not just as a recreational experience but as an industry that can provide...

www.sciencedaily.com

Science Daily

Study shows link between cyberbullying and suicidality in early adolescence

Young adolescents who are targets of cyberbullying are more likely to report suicidal thoughts and attempts, an association that goes above and beyond the link between suicidality and traditional offline bullying, according to new research from the Lifespan Brain Institute (LiBI) of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania. The findings were published today in JAMA Network Open.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Science Daily

Scent of a friend: Similarities in body odor may contribute to social bonding

Weizmann Institute of Science researchers have found that people may have a tendency to form friendships with individuals who have a similar body odor. The researchers were even able to predict the quality of social interactions between complete strangers by first "smelling" them with a device known as an electronic nose, or eNose. These findings, published today in Science Advances, suggest that the sense of smell may play a larger role in human social interactions than previously thought.
Science Daily

Doctors prescribe fewer painkillers during nightshifts than during the day, study finds

Pain management is one of the biggest challenges of the modern healthcare system. Almost 60% of US adults report having experienced pain in the past three months and pain is one of the main reasons adults seek medical care. Adequate pain management is critical for patient health and wellbeing. A new study published today in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), found that physicians prescribed less pain medication during nightshifts than during the day.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Science#Art Therapy#Edith Cowan University
Science Daily

Antibiotic use and sepsis make recent improvements

Hospitals and policymakers alike have banded together to improve recognition and treatment of sepsis, a life-threatening reaction to infection, which by some estimates, accounts for 30-50% of all deaths in hospitalized patients. Lessening sepsis' deadly effects means clinicians need to move quickly to recognize the signs and symptoms, and initiate treatment with antibiotics.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Science Daily

New approach to treatment of deadly kidney cancer

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have linked resistance to treatment for a deadly form of kidney cancer to low mitochondrial content in the cell. When the researchers increased the mitochondrial content with an inhibitor, the cancer cells responded to the treatment. Their findings, which are published in Nature Metabolism, offer hope for more targeted cancer drugs.
CANCER
Science Daily

Patients treated with monoclonal antibodies during COVID-19 delta surge had low rates of severe disease, study finds

A study of 10,775 high-risk adult patients during the COVID-19 delta variant surge in late 2021 finds that treatment with one of three anti-spike neutralizing monoclonal antibodies for mild to moderate symptoms led to low rates of severe disease, hospitalization, ICU admission and mortality, according to Mayo Clinic researchers. Among...
MINNESOTA STATE
Science Daily

New way in which T cells learn to tell friend from foe

The human immune system is a nearly perfect defense mechanism. It protects the body from disease-causing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. It detects nascent tumors and eradicates them. It cleans up cellular debris at the site of injury or infection. To perform its myriad functions, the immune system must, above...
CANCER
Science Daily

Urban density strongly correlates with house sparrow health

For urban ecologists like Jenny Ouyang, they are the perfect study animal: a way to gain an insight into how birds adapt -- or don't -- to human environments. "House sparrows are really an ideal way to study urban ecology," Ouyang said. "They're human commensals, so they exist everywhere, they're easily observable, and they're charismatic."
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

New genetic associations in pediatric NAFLD affect both risk and severity

In a pair of overlapping studies, a diverse team of researchers, led by scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, have deepened investigations into the genetic origins of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in children, describing multiple gene variants (including some previously unknown) that contribute to the risk of developing NAFLD and gene variants associated with the severity of the liver disease.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Science Daily

Researchers uncover brain waves related to social behavior

Researchers at Tohoku University and the University of Tokyo have discovered electrical wave patterns in the brain related to social behavior in mice. They also observed that mice showing signs of stress, depression, or autism lacked these brain waves. The medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) and amygdala regions of the brain...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

COVID-19 Omicron variant leads to less severe disease in mice, study finds

Georgia State University researchers have found that the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2 were substantially more fatal in mouse models than the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19. However, they also found that the Omicron variant, despite having more mutations, led to less severe disease with half as many deaths and longer survival time.
WEIGHT LOSS
Science Daily

Chemically modified plant compounds work against hepatitis E virus

Hepatitis E virus (HEV) is widespread, and so far there is no effective drug. In the search for one, the so-called rocaglates have come into focus: plant compounds that can inhibit the replication of viruses. Researchers from the Department of Molecular and Medical Virology at Ruhr Universität Bochum (RUB) have examined a library of chemically modified rocaglates for their antiviral effect, which was developed by a team from Boston. One group of active ingredients in particular stood out, a so-called amidino group. It was particularly effective in inhibiting viral replication.
CANCER
Science Daily

Volunteer 'community scientists' do a pretty darn good job generating usable data

Ask any scientist -- for every "Eureka!" moment, there's a lot of less-than-glamorous work behind the scenes. Making discoveries about everything from a new species of dinosaur to insights about climate change entails some slogging through seemingly endless data and measurements that can be mind-numbing in large doses. Community science shares the burden with volunteers who help out, for even just a few minutes, on collecting data and putting it into a format that scientists can use. But the question remains how useful these data actually are for scientists. A new study authored by a combination of high school students, undergrads and grad students, and professional scientists showed that when museumgoers did a community science activity in an exhibit, the data they produced were largely accurate, supporting the argument that community science is a viable way to tackle big research projects.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Researchers determine 1st crystal structure of LAG3

Immune checkpoint inhibitors have revolutionized cancer care. The therapy works by preventing tumors from shutting down the immune response, which in turn allows T cells to kill cancer cells. Established checkpoint inhibitors target the proteins PD-1 and CTLA-4 and are used to treat a variety of solid tumor types, including melanoma and lung cancer. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved a new immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting the protein LAG3. This anti-LAG3 antibody, called relatlimab, was administered in combination with the anti-PD-1 antibody nivolumab to treat advanced melanoma.
CANCER

