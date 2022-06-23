Dallas County Sheriff’s Report June 23, 2022

The top administrator with the Greene County School District is stepping down at the end of this month. Tim Christensen has spent the last 15 years as the superintendent of the former Jefferson-Scranton School District and now the Greene County School District. He taught junior/high school social studies for the first five years of his 32 year educational career in Bremer, Nebraska, before becoming the junior/high school principal and activities director at Lenox School District for three years. From there, Christensen went on to be the middle/high school principal at Panorama and then earned his superintendent certification and spent the next five years as superintendent at Harris Lake Park, before coming to Jefferson.

