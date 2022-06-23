ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report June 23, 2022

By Dustin Teays
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooke Huntsman, age 32, 3620 Wright St, Des Moines, was arrested on...

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Woman Sentenced to Probation Following Drug Network Investigation

A Jefferson woman was recently sentenced to probation for her role in a drug network investigation. According to court documents, 39-year-old Tanisha Dillinger pled guilty to an amended charge Class C Felony for intent to deliver methamphetamine under five grams. The original charge was a felony for conspiring to manufacture or possess methamphetamine with intent to deliver. As per a plea agreement, she had a ten year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for three years.
JEFFERSON, IA
WHO 13

Polk County motorcycle crash leaves one dead

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcycle crash resulted in the death of one individual late Saturday night. The Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash around 10:21 p.m. at the intersection of NW Beaver Drive and NW 70th Ave. in Johnston. According to Iowa State Patrol, the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, Makenna Kathleen […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

West Des Moines Police Searching For Possible Serial Burglar

West Des Moines Police are asking for help locating a man wanted for multiple burglaries. There are active warrants out for Gary Lee Jones Jr. and police say more charges are pending. Jones is white, 5-foot-nine, 215 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He has handwriting tattooed above his eyebrows, the words loyalty and family.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Dallas County, IA
Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
theperrynews.com

Two injured in vehicle crash north of Woodward Saturday

A one-vehicle crash north of Woodward sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning, according to public safety radio traffic. The incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the 2200 block of M Avenue in Boone County, just north of 325th Street (County Road E62). A female passenger in the vehicle...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines woman faces assault, drug charges in Earlham fight

A West Des Moines was arrested early Friday after she allegedly assaulted her girlfriend in their Earlham residence and then fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement. Angel Rose Marie Fell, 39, of Des Moines was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury,...
EARLHAM, IA
KCCI.com

Two sentenced for their roles in Des Moines triple homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men convicted in the 2020 murders and robbery of three Des Moines teenagers have learned their sentences. Daishawn Gills and Emmanuel Totaye were found guilty of killing three teenagers — 19-year-old Devonte Swanks, 16-year-old Malachi Swanks, and 15-year-old Thayne Wright. The crimes were...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Fireworks Ordinance Reminders

As fireworks begin to be sold throughout Dallas County, it’s important to know the regulations involving their use within the communities. For Perry and Adel residents, the use of consumer fireworks is not allowed within the city limits at any time. For residents in rural portions of Dallas County they are allowed to use fireworks on private property from June 1st to July 8th from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and July 4th and the Saturday and Sunday before and after the 4th between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Man Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge in Hardin County

A Marshalltown man accused of stealing a pickup truck from a residential driveway in Iowa Falls on Easter Sunday has pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge in connection with the case. Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Hoffman entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Theft on June 14th in Hardin County District Court.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Police called to large fight at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused a large fight to break out at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. When officers got to the scene they closed off one of the entrances and cleared out the area. Witnesses described to WHO 13 what they saw. “We were […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Men Found Guilty Of The Execution-Style Murders Of 3 Teens Handed Life Sentences

(Des Moines, IA) — Two men found guilty in the execution-style murders of three teenagers have been sentenced to spend the rest of their lives in prison. Twenty-three-year-old Daishawn Gills was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole and 21-year-old Emmanuel Totaye was sentenced to three consecutive terms of 50 years. KCCI/TV reports mandatory minimums for Totaye add up to more than 100 years behind bars. An accomplice hasn’t been sentenced yet. The men were convicted of killing teenagers DeVonte Swanks, Malachi Swanks, and Thayne Wright two-and-a-half years ago in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Tim Christensen to Step Down as Greene County Schools Superintendent

The top administrator with the Greene County School District is stepping down at the end of this month. Tim Christensen has spent the last 15 years as the superintendent of the former Jefferson-Scranton School District and now the Greene County School District. He taught junior/high school social studies for the first five years of his 32 year educational career in Bremer, Nebraska, before becoming the junior/high school principal and activities director at Lenox School District for three years. From there, Christensen went on to be the middle/high school principal at Panorama and then earned his superintendent certification and spent the next five years as superintendent at Harris Lake Park, before coming to Jefferson.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Creston Police Issue Missing Person Alert

CRESTON, IA – Officers with the Creston Police Department have issued a missing persons alert for a 30-year old male last seen in the Creston area around June 12th. Garrett Ray Woodhull is described as 6 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and of American Indian ethnicity. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The Iowa Missing Person Information Clearinghouse describes Woodhull as having a physical or mental disability.
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

Guns & ammo seized, teen charged as adult in Fort Dodge investigation

FORT DODGE, Iowa – An investigation into several shots fired incidents in Fort Dodge has resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old and the seizure of multiple firearms, ammunition, and narcotics. The Fort Dodge Police Department has been investigating the incidents that happened over the last few weeks and said they were likely between two […]
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Long Fight Over Plans For Regional Airport

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a long fight over plans for a regional airport. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared airport. Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected, as did the newly-elected Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. A lawsuit was dismissed but the state Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action. That means Mahaska County can withdraw from the airport agreement.
OSKALOOSA, IA
WHO 13

14-year-old charged for firing gun at mall carnival

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and is now facing charges for allegedly firing a gun at a packed carnival in a mall parking lot last week in West Des Moines. The incident happened on June 15th outside Valley West Mall. Police say a group of juveniles were fighting inside […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

This is Iowa: Group of women works to restore 146-year-old historic Iowa landmark

JEFFERSON, Iowa — More than 60 Iowa women with no construction experience are ready to reopen a landmark they have saved. The small town sisterhood lives by the motto "Why not us?" So, when one of Greene County's oldest buildings flooded, they pooled their passions to resuscitate it, right down to the dozens of women's faces on the façade.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson City Council to Hold Three Public Hearings

The Jefferson City Council will meet tomorrow night. The Council will hold three public hearings and will consider approving resolutions for the plans and specifications for the Russell Street water main improvement and City Hall entrance improvement projects, along with the status of funded activities for the 200 East State Street project, following the hearings. Additionally, the Council will consider approving a grant for a new hangar at the Jefferson Municipal Airport, as well as a resolution to support a workforce housing tax incentive application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
JEFFERSON, IA

