Dallas County Sheriff’s Report June 23, 2022

The Jefferson City Council will meet tomorrow night. The Council will hold three public hearings and will consider approving resolutions for the plans and specifications for the Russell Street water main improvement and City Hall entrance improvement projects, along with the status of funded activities for the 200 East State Street project, following the hearings. Additionally, the Council will consider approving a grant for a new hangar at the Jefferson Municipal Airport, as well as a resolution to support a workforce housing tax incentive application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
