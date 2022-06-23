Congressman Bishop Requests Funding for Community Projects in Colquitt and Leesburg

ALBANY -- Former Dougherty County Commissioner Muarlean Edwards, lovingly known as "The Hat Lady," will celebrate her 80th birthday on Aug. 13 with a presentation of "Caught the Lie That the Albany Civil Rights Mass Movement Was a Failure." The program will be held at 220 Pine Ave. in Albany...
The Mitchell County School System announced the death of long-time Board of Education member and chair Joseph White, Monday morning. Their Facebook post says, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our long-term serving Mitchell County Board of Education member and chair Mr. Joseph White." Funeral...
Lee County Utilities Authority is requesting that outdoor water be limited. Due to recent extreme weather conditions and high water demand, the Lee County Utilities Authority is requesting and encouraging all of its customers to limit irrigation and to water at night. See more.
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia health experts said COVID-19 cases are going up. As much as we want to think that COVID is over, it is not. Masks are still needed to help protect yourself and your family from the virus. That’s according to the Department of Public Health (DPH) and Southwell Medical Center in Tifton.
The Americus City Council and Mayor met for their regular meeting on Thursday June 23, 2022. Several members of the Smarr Smith Foundation (SSF) were present. Likewise, other citizens were there on behalf of the SSF. Some citizens were there for their own personal reasons. As a public comment, Blake Dukes addressed the governing body. He did so representing the Smarr Smith Foundation as a founding and current board member as well as the 2020 president.
Albany Utilities is the city of Albany’s most important department. Yet the priorities that govern its operations are mostly unknown to the general public. Even watching the online versions of Utilities Board meetings offers little insight into its goals. The current mayor campaigned on a platform that included making...
On July 1, 2022, Angela Davis will assume the position of Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness at Albany Technical College (ATC). Ms. Davis has been Grants Coordinator and Compliance Officer at ATC since 2010. She will be replacing Dr. Steve Eidson, who is retiring after 20 years of working for the Technical College System of Georgia.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The pastor at a church in Dougherty County is praying for vandals to be caught who caused thousands of dollars in damages to the church’s A/C Units. Chris Hall, pastor at Mercedes Baptist Church, said he learned his lesson. “They did that, but it cost...
June 21, 2022 was Primary Election Day. Georgia Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 100% of the precincts have reported on all races. The US House of Representatives District 2 Republican winner is Chris West with 14,608 (51.33%) votes over Jeremy Hunt with 13,853 (48.67%) votes. Lieutenant Governor on the Democratic Ballot was won by Charlie Bailey with 162,350 (63.07%) votes over Kwanza Hall with 95,052 (36.93%) votes. Secretary of State on the Democratic ballot was won by Bee Nguyen with 197,991 (77.02%) of the votes over Dee Dawkins-Haigler with 59,089 (22.98%). Commissioner of Insurance on the Democratic ballot went to Janice Laws Robinson with 158,276 (63.47%) votes versus Raphael Baker with 90,055 (32.26%) votes. Commissioner of Labor – Democrat race was won by William “Will” Boddie, Jr. with 156,689 (62.26%) votes against Nicole Horn with 94,997 (37.74%).
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The indictment of Andrew Gillum comes years after an FBI probe into corruption in Tallahassee. A probe that’s already sent three people to prison. WCTV went down to City Hall looking to talk with city leaders about a case many people thought was closed. The...
MACON, Ga. — Storms rolled through Central Georgia Friday night, leaving behind hail and some damage. Trees and flooding blocked northbound and southbound on Highway 247 at Elberta Road, mile marker 2 in Bibb County. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes were blocked. Drivers in the...
ALBANY — For a former Albany Transit System bus driver, picking up a stranded elderly woman and her young grandson was a matter of empathy. For the city of Albany, the rider posed safety and liability issues. When those two views collided, the driver quit after her eighth day...
ALBANY — “These pictures don’t tell half the story,” the homeowner said. Which would lead one to believe the entire story must be god-awful. Homeowners who have allowed participants in federal, state and local housing programs to live in their homes and individuals involved in government-assisted housing programs, all of whom asked that their names not be used in this article to protect their identities, say they’ve grown disgusted — some to the point of withdrawing from housing programs — with the manner in which their homes are treated by people who, as one said, “Are basically living off us taxpayers.”
VALDOSTA — A Tifton resident was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison resulting from his role in actively trafficking large quantities of heroin into south-central Georgia from sources in metro Atlanta. Joshua Gannon Deanda, 24, was sentenced to serve 150 months in prison to be followed by three...
CORDELE, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s been called after the body of a partially clad woman was discovered in a residential backyard Sunday afternoon. Monday afternoon, Cordele Police Chief Jalon Heard identified the deceased as 60 year old Johnnie “Red” Walker. Walker’s body was...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said Tony Randall Davis immediately received attention from medical personnel and was taken to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead. Though there...
BLAKELY, Ga. — One person is dead and six more are injured after a shooting in a busy nightlife area of one south Georgia town. Police in Blakely, Georgia say they were patrolling North Church Street at 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning when they heard gunfire further down the street.
