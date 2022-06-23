ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Congressman Bishop Requests Funding for Community Projects in Colquitt and Leesburg

albanyceo.com
 5 days ago

Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02) has requested funding for community projects in...

albanyceo.com

wfxl.com

Long-time Mitchell County Board of Education member, chair dies

The Mitchell County School System announced the death of long-time Board of Education member and chair Joseph White, Monday morning. Their Facebook post says, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our long-term serving Mitchell County Board of Education member and chair Mr. Joseph White." Funeral...
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. seeing uptick in COVID cases

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia health experts said COVID-19 cases are going up. As much as we want to think that COVID is over, it is not. Masks are still needed to help protect yourself and your family from the virus. That’s according to the Department of Public Health (DPH) and Southwell Medical Center in Tifton.
albanyceo.com

Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions Shares Three Powerful Things Policyholders Should Now About Life Insurance

Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions works with 25 of the nation's top insurance companies to provide life insurance to Moultrie, GA, Albany, GA, Valdosta, Tifton, Sylvester, GA, and the surrounding areas. With 48 years of experience offering life insurance in Georgia, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions knows a thing or two about the value of life insurance.
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Americus demands portrait of Nick Smarr and Jody Smith be removed from city hall

The Americus City Council and Mayor met for their regular meeting on Thursday June 23, 2022. Several members of the Smarr Smith Foundation (SSF) were present. Likewise, other citizens were there on behalf of the SSF. Some citizens were there for their own personal reasons. As a public comment, Blake Dukes addressed the governing body. He did so representing the Smarr Smith Foundation as a founding and current board member as well as the 2020 president.
AMERICUS, GA
Albany Herald

BRUCE CAPPS: What role will Albany Utilities play in city's future?

Albany Utilities is the city of Albany’s most important department. Yet the priorities that govern its operations are mostly unknown to the general public. Even watching the online versions of Utilities Board meetings offers little insight into its goals. The current mayor campaigned on a platform that included making...
ALBANY, GA
albanyceo.com

Albany Technical College Names a New Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness

On July 1, 2022, Angela Davis will assume the position of Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness at Albany Technical College (ATC). Ms. Davis has been Grants Coordinator and Compliance Officer at ATC since 2010. She will be replacing Dr. Steve Eidson, who is retiring after 20 years of working for the Technical College System of Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany church air condition units vandalized

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The pastor at a church in Dougherty County is praying for vandals to be caught who caused thousands of dollars in damages to the church’s A/C Units. Chris Hall, pastor at Mercedes Baptist Church, said he learned his lesson. “They did that, but it cost...
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Unofficial Primary Election results

June 21, 2022 was Primary Election Day. Georgia Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 100% of the precincts have reported on all races. The US House of Representatives District 2 Republican winner is Chris West with 14,608 (51.33%) votes over Jeremy Hunt with 13,853 (48.67%) votes. Lieutenant Governor on the Democratic Ballot was won by Charlie Bailey with 162,350 (63.07%) votes over Kwanza Hall with 95,052 (36.93%) votes. Secretary of State on the Democratic ballot was won by Bee Nguyen with 197,991 (77.02%) of the votes over Dee Dawkins-Haigler with 59,089 (22.98%). Commissioner of Insurance on the Democratic ballot went to Janice Laws Robinson with 158,276 (63.47%) votes versus Raphael Baker with 90,055 (32.26%) votes. Commissioner of Labor – Democrat race was won by William “Will” Boddie, Jr. with 156,689 (62.26%) votes against Nicole Horn with 94,997 (37.74%).
13WMAZ

Heavy rain, hail move through Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Storms rolled through Central Georgia Friday night, leaving behind hail and some damage. Trees and flooding blocked northbound and southbound on Highway 247 at Elberta Road, mile marker 2 in Bibb County. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes were blocked. Drivers in the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

'Living in filth': Albany homeowners angry over condition of property used in housing programs

ALBANY — “These pictures don’t tell half the story,” the homeowner said. Which would lead one to believe the entire story must be god-awful. Homeowners who have allowed participants in federal, state and local housing programs to live in their homes and individuals involved in government-assisted housing programs, all of whom asked that their names not be used in this article to protect their identities, say they’ve grown disgusted — some to the point of withdrawing from housing programs — with the manner in which their homes are treated by people who, as one said, “Are basically living off us taxpayers.”
The Albany Herald

Tifton man sentenced to prison for trafficking heroin

VALDOSTA — A Tifton resident was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison resulting from his role in actively trafficking large quantities of heroin into south-central Georgia from sources in metro Atlanta. Joshua Gannon Deanda, 24, was sentenced to serve 150 months in prison to be followed by three...
TIFTON, GA
southgatv.com

Body identified in Cordele; GBI investigates

CORDELE, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s been called after the body of a partially clad woman was discovered in a residential backyard Sunday afternoon. Monday afternoon, Cordele Police Chief Jalon Heard identified the deceased as 60 year old Johnnie “Red” Walker. Walker’s body was...
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. inmate found dead in cell

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said Tony Randall Davis immediately received attention from medical personnel and was taken to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead. Though there...

