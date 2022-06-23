ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

County: 135 new cases reported over one week

 5 days ago

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wise County increased by 135 between June 15 and Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday morning...

WJHL

SWVA trio pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution that led to ODs

(WJHL) – A trio from Wise County pleaded guilty to distributing pills containing fentanyl linked to teenage overdoses in the area, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office. Paul Perkins, Austin Lane and Cheyenne Carico pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 40 […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces More Than 18,000 Virginians Gained Employment in the Month of May

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the number of employed Virginians expanded to more than 4.2 million workers in May 2022. Virginia has added nearly 80,000 since February. Virginia’s unemployment rate held steady at 3 percent in May. This continues to be below the national rate, which was unchanged at 3.6 percent. The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate, measuring the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work, rose by 0.3 percent to 63.8 percent in May.
VIRGINIA STATE
993thex.com

Abingdon nursing home administrator to face state leaders following ‘drunk at work’ documentation

An Abingdon, Virginia nursing home administrator will go before a state regulatory commission this week after his documented drunkenness and eventual arrest by police. Official documents said Samuel Kermit Justus was aggressive toward officers when they were called to Choice Healthcare after staff members requested help when Justus showed signs of intoxication.
ABINGDON, VA
Local
Virginia Health
County
Wise County, VA
State
Virginia State
Wise County, VA
Health
Wise County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
WFXR

Phone scam targeting Virginia State Police

(WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) wants to warn residents across the Commonwealth of a scam that is targeting the police department. Police say the scammer uses a fake VSP phone number with a 276 area code. That person then says they are a VSP trooper or lieutenant. According to police, this person claims […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Virginia man arrested in Pike County for shooting

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly shot a woman in the Freeburn community of Pike County on Saturday. The Kentucky State Police say they found a woman, Pamela Owens, who was shot near State Highway 194E. Owens was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
NBC12

Prosecutors don’t expect big impact from Virginia’s new marijuana crimes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two new criminal charges for marijuana possession are now on the books in Virginia. Being caught in public with 4 ounces of marijuana will now result in a class 3 misdemeanor charge and up to a $500 fine. Subsequent offenses would be punishable with six months in jail and up to $1,000 fine. Previously, there was only $25 civil penalty for being caught with less than a pound of marijuana.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WJHL

I-81 crash in Washington Co., VA causes delays

Update: As of 1:20 p.m., VDOT’s 511 system listed the scene as cleared. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A vehicle crash on Interstate 81 caused lane closures and delays Sunday, traffic officials said. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 511 traffic information system, a crash at Mile Marker 33.6 closed the northbound right […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
mountain-topmedia.com

Buchanan County man charged with assault in Pike County

FREEBURN, Ky. — A southwest Virginia man was arrested in Freeburn on Saturday, after police say he shot a woman. James Lester, 32, of Hurley, is now charged with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment. Police say Cleatus Blankenship and Pamela Owens were giving Lester a ride in the...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Washington Co. homeowner detains burglar: reports

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man is behind bars after a homeowner detained him during a burglary incident, according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). Police responded to the 150 block of Frog Level Road Sunday in reference to a burglary. When deputies arrived, they found that the homeowner […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Kingsport Times-News

Getting people where they need to go: Mountain Empire Transit a test case for state transportation planning

BIG STONE GAP — Thirty-eight years ago, Mountain Empire Older Citizens was trying to help senior citizens get to the organization’s feeding and socialization programs. Starting with a few white vans and a combination of volunteer and paid employees, that effort has grown into a full-sized regional public transit system — Mountain Empire Transit — with service across Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
wymt.com

VSP investigating inmate death at regional jail

DUFFIELD, Va. (WYMT) - State authorities are investigating an inmate’s death at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield. The Virginia State Police said its Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office launched an investigation into the May 20 death of inmate Sherri D. Cook, 43 of Whitesburg, Kentucky.
DUFFIELD, VA
Augusta Free Press

Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expanding to more Virginia localities

With no natural enemies in the U.S., spotted lanternflies, Lycorma delicatula, can cause extensive damage to vines, crops and trees. Virginia’s Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine currently includes the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Warren and Frederick. In early July, the quarantine zone will be expanded to the cities of Buena Vista, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Manassas, Staunton and Waynesboro, and Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Page, Prince William, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Wythe counties.
VIRGINIA STATE
993thex.com

Speed, Felony Evading Police Land Two In Jail

Johnson City Police were busy over the weekend arresting two individuals in separate incidents involving speed and evading arrest. Sunday night, Isaiah M. Martin of Johnson City was arrested for going 98 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone and then refusing to stop for police on Interstate 26, but was apprehended a short time later. Meanwhile, Robert F. Carnella of Johnson City was arrested for speeding and evading police after eventually being stopped on West State of Franklin Road, near Walnut Street. Both Martin and Carnella are scheduled for court appearances Monday.
WDBJ7.com

What the Supreme Court ruling means for Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Supreme Court’s ruling does return the decisions over abortion rights to the states and experts explain what this means for Virginia. In Virginia, currently, Abortion is legal in the first two trimesters of pregnancy. Radford University Assistant Professor of Political Science Allyson Wankle says the Supreme Court’s decision does not have an immediate effect on the law.
WJHL

BrightRidge: Over 1,000 temporarily lost power around Gray

Update: According to BridgtRidge’s outage map, power was restored as of 2:10 p.m. Sunday. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over half of BrightRidge’s customers in the Sulphur Springs area were without electricity Sunday afternoon, according to the company’s outage map. Around 1:50 p.m., the BrightRidge outage information system showed a 50.75% outage rate in the area. […]
GRAY, TN
