ALBANY, GA – #TEAMNigel is proud to join with other organizations to raise awareness for #JusticeforNigel and the need for measures to be put in place to keep children safe in Albany, Georgia. The March for our Children: Honoring Nigel Brown, will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 9:00 am. This will be the first birthday of Nigel Brown since his passing in October 2021.

ALBANY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO