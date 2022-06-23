ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

InsiderAdvantage: Georgia’s Combat Readiness Training Center Off the Chopping Block for Now

By Cindy Morley
 5 days ago

To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter (R-GA-01) has been fighting for months to keep Savannah’s Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) off the chopping block. Yesterday he announced that the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee released a...

AG Chris Carr: Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Shares Tips to Help Educators Prevent, Report Trafficking

Attorney General Chris Carr's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit recently participated in the Georgia School Safety and Homeland Security Conference to share with Georgia’s teachers and public safety personnel important information on how to recognize, prevent, and report trafficking. “Georgia’s teachers are in a unique position to not only recognize...
Where Georgia Ranks Among States Most Dependent on Small Businesses

Small businesses are the heart of the U.S. economy. Small businesses represent 99.9% of all businesses in the U.S., collectively employing nearly half of all U.S. employees and generating nearly half of U.S. annual GDP, according to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration. But the past two years have...
Georgia Power Requests Funding to Support Essential, Critical Investments in Electric Grid Reliability

Georgia Power today filed a request with the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) that would enable the company to continue making investments in strengthening and further securing the electric grid, transforming its power generation to include cleaner and more economical energy resources and continue improving the customer experience. "We take...
