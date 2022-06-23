ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia COVID-19 Data, Interactive Map of the State

 5 days ago

COVID-19 has continued to impact communities across...

Georgia DOT Suspending Lane Closures over Fourth of July Weekend

To allow for an anticipated increase in Fourth of July weekend traffic congestion, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will suspend lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Friday, July 1 at 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 5. While construction related lane closures will be suspended,...
Where Georgia Ranks Among States Most Dependent on Small Businesses

Small businesses are the heart of the U.S. economy. Small businesses represent 99.9% of all businesses in the U.S., collectively employing nearly half of all U.S. employees and generating nearly half of U.S. annual GDP, according to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration. But the past two years have...
Georgia Regional Commissions See Rise in May Unemployment Rates

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a rise in unemployment rates in May. “Even though the labor force increased in all of our regions, counties, and metropolitan service areas, job postings continue to outpace those gains placing strain on employers to find talent for open positions,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “Many areas across our state are experiencing difficulty in filling many of the seasonal, temporary jobs normally filled with summer workers, due to the opportunities in full-time employment.”
Governor Announces Healthcare Workforce Commission Appointees

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his 15 appointments to the newly-created Healthcare Workforce Commission. The commission was created by. to tackle the significant challenges facing the healthcare industry in hiring and retention of workers. The commission will submit a report on their findings by the end of the year.
AG Chris Carr: Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Shares Tips to Help Educators Prevent, Report Trafficking

Attorney General Chris Carr's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit recently participated in the Georgia School Safety and Homeland Security Conference to share with Georgia’s teachers and public safety personnel important information on how to recognize, prevent, and report trafficking. “Georgia’s teachers are in a unique position to not only recognize...
Georgia Power Requests Funding to Support Essential, Critical Investments in Electric Grid Reliability

Georgia Power today filed a request with the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) that would enable the company to continue making investments in strengthening and further securing the electric grid, transforming its power generation to include cleaner and more economical energy resources and continue improving the customer experience. "We take...
