InsiderAdvantage: Georgia’s Combat Readiness Training Center Off the Chopping Block for Now

The City of Savannah's Office of Sustainability is now accepting community members to be a part of 100% Savannah working groups focused on the plan's implementation. The purpose of the working groups is to garner community feedback and generate new ideas to aid in the plan's successful implementation in various sectors throughout the City. The groups are, Innovation, Policy and Legal, Grants and Funding, and Community Engagement. The meetings will begin in July and will be scheduled quarterly from then.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO