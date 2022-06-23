ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

InsiderAdvantage: Georgia’s Combat Readiness Training Center Off the Chopping Block for Now

By Cindy Morley
 5 days ago

To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter (R-GA-01) has been fighting for months to keep Savannah’s Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) off the chopping block. Yesterday he announced that the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee released a...

Governor Announces Healthcare Workforce Commission Appointees

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his 15 appointments to the newly-created Healthcare Workforce Commission. The commission was created by. to tackle the significant challenges facing the healthcare industry in hiring and retention of workers. The commission will submit a report on their findings by the end of the year.
SAVANNAH, GA
Georgia DOT Suspending Lane Closures over Fourth of July Weekend

To allow for an anticipated increase in Fourth of July weekend traffic congestion, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will suspend lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Friday, July 1 at 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 5. While construction related lane closures will be suspended,...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Regional Commissions See Rise in May Unemployment Rates

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a rise in unemployment rates in May. “Even though the labor force increased in all of our regions, counties, and metropolitan service areas, job postings continue to outpace those gains placing strain on employers to find talent for open positions,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “Many areas across our state are experiencing difficulty in filling many of the seasonal, temporary jobs normally filled with summer workers, due to the opportunities in full-time employment.”
GEORGIA STATE
AG Chris Carr: Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Shares Tips to Help Educators Prevent, Report Trafficking

Attorney General Chris Carr's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit recently participated in the Georgia School Safety and Homeland Security Conference to share with Georgia’s teachers and public safety personnel important information on how to recognize, prevent, and report trafficking. “Georgia’s teachers are in a unique position to not only recognize...
GEORGIA STATE
Where Georgia Ranks Among States Most Dependent on Small Businesses

Small businesses are the heart of the U.S. economy. Small businesses represent 99.9% of all businesses in the U.S., collectively employing nearly half of all U.S. employees and generating nearly half of U.S. annual GDP, according to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration. But the past two years have...
GEORGIA STATE
Plant Riverside District to Host Savannah Stars and Stripes

Plant Riverside District, which is known as Savannah’s Entertainment District – will host the 2022 Savannah Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4 to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. All family-friendly festivities, which are free and open to the public, will take place at The Kessler Collection’s Plant Riverside District, located on Savannah’s historic riverfront at 400 W. River St.
SAVANNAH, GA
Georgia Power Requests Funding to Support Essential, Critical Investments in Electric Grid Reliability

Georgia Power today filed a request with the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) that would enable the company to continue making investments in strengthening and further securing the electric grid, transforming its power generation to include cleaner and more economical energy resources and continue improving the customer experience. "We take...
GEORGIA STATE
YMCA of Coastal Georgia Announces $1.6 Million Transformational Investment

At its 167th annual meeting, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia is excited to announce a transformational investment into the health and well-being of its core constituent communities, beginning with Pooler’s West Chatham YMCA. This fall, work will begin to transform the one of the association’s most-trafficked branches into a modern wellness facility that will be better equipped to serve the growing population on the western side of Chatham County.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Will Gruver of Jan-Pro on What Community Means to Us

Will Gruver is General Manager of Operations for Jan-Pro. He discusses how they go beyond providing services to businesses in the Savannah region to becoming involved in community initiatives like the United Way. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please...
SAVANNAH, GA
ExperCARE Health Announces Promotions and New Team Members

ExperCARE Health, an award winning, locally owned and operated on-demand health care center, has announced five promotions and the addition of experienced Family Nurse Practitioner, Joshua Woodley, who will be serving as Richmond Hill Location Site Leader. These promotions and strategic addition position them well for more growth in the greater Savannah market.
SAVANNAH, GA
Sign-up Now Available for 100% Savannah Working Groups

The City of Savannah's Office of Sustainability is now accepting community members to be a part of 100% Savannah working groups focused on the plan's implementation. The purpose of the working groups is to garner community feedback and generate new ideas to aid in the plan's successful implementation in various sectors throughout the City. The groups are, Innovation, Policy and Legal, Grants and Funding, and Community Engagement. The meetings will begin in July and will be scheduled quarterly from then.
SAVANNAH, GA
BOE Announces 2022 Property Tax Increase

The Board of Public Education for the City of Savannah and the County of Chatham has adopted a 2022 millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 8.71 percent. This increase will result in a millage rate of 17.631 mills, an increase of 1.413 mills. Without this...
SAVANNAH, GA
United Way of the Coastal Empire Distributing Books to Children

In partnership with the Summer Food Programs provided by the public school systems in Bryan, Effingham, and Liberty counties, United Way of the Coastal Empire is distributing books to children. Throughout the summer, United Way will be providing free books to children. At some sites, volunteers will also be reading...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Savannah Bananas Owner Details 'The Fastest, Most Exciting Form of Baseball'

The Savannah Bananas are pioneering a new, more entertaining form of baseball akin to basketball’s Harlem Globetrotters. Sold-out games at the 4,000-capacity Savannah Bananas Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia, feature dancing baseball players, coaches, and umpires — 120 different performers in all, including a male cheerleading squad. See more.
SAVANNAH, GA

