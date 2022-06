Shirley Mann Roe, 69, widow of the late James (Jimmy) Roe, passed away Friday October 1, 2021 peacefully in her sleep, at home in Margate, FL. She was born in Maysville, KY to the late Harold and Bessie Applegate Mann of Carlisle, KY. Shirley enjoyed reading and cooking. She was an enthusiast of dogs, and worked as a dog training for 35 years. She also enjoyed collecting Hot Wheels with her grandson, and watching him play soccer.

CARLISLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO